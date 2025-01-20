But it looks like any rumours of a change to the ceremony date itself are wide of the mark, with the The Hollywood Reporter firmly debunking a report in The Sun which had suggested the possibility of outright cancellation as one contingency option.

As things stand, it looks set to be a very close race for the coveted Best Picture prize – a far cry from last year, when eventual winner Oppenheimer was a clear and undisputed frontrunner for months in advance of the ceremony.

Brady Corbet's epic The Brutalist – which already won the Golden Globe for Best Drama film – is currently leading the way among pundits and bookmakers, but several other movies are still considered to have a decent shot, including Anora, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, and even Wicked.

But when is the ceremony actually taking place? Read on for everything you need to know.

When are the Oscars 2025?

The Oscars are scheduled to take place on Sunday 2nd March 2025 at their usual home in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, where they have been held since 2001 (with the exception of 2021, when the ceremony was significantly downsized due to the pandemic).

The three-hour ceremony will begin at 4pm PST – which translates to midnight for UK viewers.

As ever, film fans on this side of the Atlantic will therefore have to prepare for a very late night if they plan to watch the ceremony live.

The delayed nominations announcement will now take place on Thursday 23rd January, with the week-long final voting period for Academy members lasting from Tuesday 11th February to 18th February.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2025?

Conan O'Brien. Getty

It was revealed back in November 2024 that the ceremony would this year be presided over by comedian and legendary talk show host Conan O'Brien – his first time as presenter.

Announcing the news, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said they were "thrilled and honoured" that the "incomparable" O'Brien would be taking on the gig.

They added: "He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humour, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise.

"His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best – honour the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year."

O'Brien takes over from Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the last two ceremonies but reportedly turned down the chance to return for his third consecutive year (and his fifth time in total.)

Meanwhile, according to Variety, popular comedian John Mulaney – who struck a chord with viewers during a hilarious skit at last year's event – also passed on the chance to host.

As ever, the ceremony will see a bunch of A-listers, including numerous previous winners, presenting awards over the course of the night – although at this stage it remains to be seen exactly which big names will be called upon this time.

