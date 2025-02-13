Which brings us to the latest film to be sputtered out, Captain America: Brave New World. The first of three big screen offerings for 2025, and the 35th film in total for the increasingly beleaguered franchise, this particular entry doesn’t exactly herald a return to form.

Instead, it’s a flat, insipid experience – exactly the sort of rushed and cobbled together effort you’d expect from a film which required extensive reshoots and boasts three different credited writing teams.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

This is notably the first film to see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson – the erstwhile Falcon – taking on the Captain America mantle following the events of Avengers: Endgame and the 2021 Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. As the film opens, we find him working closely with Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, who is now President of the US and played by Hollywood icon Harrison Ford (original actor William Hurt sadly passed away in 2022).

Of course, it’s no great twist to report that this will be something on an uneasy alliance, and when an early White House get together ends in a violent outburst, it becomes increasingly clear that something is afoot. And so we’re drawn into a plot that brings us back to some familiar places and faces from the MCU past, most crucially Tim Blake Nelson’s Sam Sterns making his first appearance since The Incredible Hulk all the way back in 2008.

This immediately gets at one of the film’s biggest problems: its insistence on linking back to events and characters that will largely have been forgotten by all but the most die-hard fans. While early MCU iterations were praised for the seamless way in which they created a large interconnected universe, the Marvel world has now become so unwieldy that any attempts to link it all together come across as clunky and a little desperate.

Captain America: Brave New World. Marvel Studios

Perhaps it’s the surest sign yet that one franchise producing 35 films – not to mention multiple TV shows – in a relatively short time span is simply not a workable proposition, lumbering us with a needlessly convoluted picture that seems stretched to breaking point and sapped of genuine creative spirit.

But even aside from the bigger issues facing the MCU writ large, Captain America: Brave New World flounders as a satisfying piece of cinema in its own right. It's pretty much a full house of failings: An underbaked central narrative, bland and frequently expository dialogue, consistently drab visuals, flat characterisation, nondescript action scenes that barely linger in the memory for more than a few seconds after watching. There’s simply nothing here that’s especially engaging, and so what we’re left with is a political thriller with barely a whiff of any actual intrigue and a conspiracy plot with no tangible tension or paranoia.

None of this is really the fault of Mackie, an irrefutably charismatic and personable on-screen presence who is more than capable of being a leading man. But unfortunately, the way Sam is written here very much feels like a supporting character shoehorned into a leading role: there are myriad references to the fact he is “not Steve Rogers”, but not nearly enough care is given to exploring why that needn’t be a bad thing.

Read more:

As for the supporting cast, there are faint signs that Joaquin Torres star Danny Ramirez – first introduced in the aforementioned Disney Plus series – could strike up something of a fun rapport with Mackie, but the bantering dialogue they’ve been saddled with is too forced to really strike a chord, and they ultimately have too few scenes together to build a properly enticing dynamic.

Ford, at least, appears to be having fun – lending the picture a degree of gravitas that it doesn’t quite deserve – while Giancarlo Esposito does his best with yet another of the cookie-cutter, sinister villain roles that have come to characterise his post-Gus Fring career.

There are, of course, some surprises and Easter eggs along the way – a few nuggets that give long term fans at least something to cling to. But when the most enthusiastic reaction in a near two-hour film is for a largely meaningless cameo (we won't divulge who here), you know something has gone a little wrong. Sputter, sputter, sputter.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in cinemas on 14th February 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film and Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.