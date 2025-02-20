It means that Broccoli and Wilson will remain co-owners of the franchise alongside Amazon, but Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative rights.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

“We are grateful to the late Albert R Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.

"We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

Michael G Wilson, Daniel Craig and Barbara Broccoli. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

The Bond films were originally launched by Barbara Broccoli's father Albert, who also served as a producer on many of the movies. Barbara and her brother Michael G Wilson went on to control the Bond franchise but now will be taking a step back.

On the announcement, Broccoli said: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

"I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

Wilson added: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

The news will undoubtedly come to many as a shock but does follow much speculation about the future of James Bond, with Daniel Craig last being seen in the titular role in No Time to Die, which was released back in 2021.

Now, four years on, rumours continue to swirl over who will take over the leading role. As for what the new agreement means for the 007 franchise, only time will tell.

Back in 2022, Amazon acquired MGM, which also included an expansive catalogue that boasted more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows.

Since Amazon's acquisition of MGM, Amazon has held the rights to distribute all of the Bond films and now, as a result of this transaction, will have creative control over future productions.

With Amazon known for not only creating original films but also TV series, this could pave the way for small-screen shows set in the Bond universe, though nothing has been confirmed.

