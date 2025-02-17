"The point is that I love Bond. Bond is something I grew up with, right? Way back to Dr No, when I took my mother to see it."

However, speaking to Men's Journal, Campbell was uncertain on where the future lay for the franchise. "I mean, is there going to be another Bond? That's the question," he said.

"I mean, there's this legal thing right now. Which, by the way, when I did GoldenEye, there was a six-year gap between the last Dalton one and that. And now, of course, they have this problem with Amazon. It's ironic.

"It's sort of the same thing. God knows what's going to happen. And also, the director choice will come from Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, who are fantastic producers."

James Bond was last on the silver screen in 2021 in No Time to Die, which now marks a four-year gap between the last spy film, with no definitive timeframe as to when fans can expect the next instalment.

Asked when he thought James Bond would be back, Campbell said: "I think it'll be two years away, three years away."

In the meantime, fans have been speculating who could be the next Bond, with James Norton's name recently thrown into the rumour mill.

However, he has since poured could water on that theory.

When told by presenter Alex Zane he was still the favourite to take over from Daniel Craig, Norton said: "Am I? Whoever's deciding on these odds needs to get a new job."

When asked how he felt about the rumours, Norton admitted he finds it "so weird and bemusing".

"But yet again, it's based on pure speculation and it makes for a good little clickbait moment in the media," he said. "Other than that, it's just fun and bemusing."

