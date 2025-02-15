In the latter show, Graham played union convener Hayden Stagg, appearing in just two episodes of the show's sixth and final season. However, that isn't all we will see of the character, as he is set to return in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

Graham's Stagg is one of only a handful of characters from the original show currently confirmed to return, in a list that also includes Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and Sophie Rundle's Ada Thorne.

Now, while speaking with RadioTimes.com about A Thousand Blows, Knight has teased Graham's appearance in the Peaky Blinders movie, saying that he "doesn't disappoint".

Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg in Peaky Blinders BBC

"It’s always great," Knight said of collaborating with Graham. "You know he’s going to show up and give you the best and more than you expected. And he doesn’t disappoint in the Peaky Blinders movie and certainly doesn’t disappoint in this."

Graham also spoke with RadioTimes.com about boxing drama A Thousand Blows, revealing that the idea of telling the historical story was sent to him, at which point he and his producing partner and wife, Hannah Walters, approached Knight to write the project - and used Graham's role in the Peaky Blinders movie to sell it.

Graham said that it was Walters's idea to ask Knight to write the show, at which point Graham said: "Don’t be ridiculous, love."

"She was like, 'No, trust me – I’m talking to Julie, she’s his assistant and they want you for Peaky Blinders and I’ve been chatting to her so I’ll make this happen,'" Graham explained.

"Literally four days later, she was like 'Oi'. I was in the kitchen, I’ll never forget it – she went, 'Oi, come here and have a look at that,' and he’d emailed back and said, 'I love it, I really want to get involved.'"

