Mary sets about exploiting Hezekiah's talent for boxing in the underground criminal fighting scene, but the menacing self-declared emperor of that world, Stephen Graham's Sugar Goodson, vows to destroy him.

Graham is an executive producer on the series alongside Knight, who previously told RadioTimes.com that Graham was the one who came to him with the idea for the series.

Knight said in 2023 of Graham: "He contacted me and said, 'Would you write an hour on this?' I said, 'Alright then.' Then it got picked up and it's all in production now."

A Thousand Blows will launch on Disney Plus in the UK and Ireland on 21st February - meaning there's just over a month left to wait.

Graham and Knight have previously teamed up on multiple other projects, including Peaky Blinders, the movie of which is on the way, with Graham reprising his role as Hayden Stagg.

That film will also star the likes of Cillian Murphy, reprising his role as Tommy, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth.

On the start of production, Knight said: "I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders."

Stream original series A Thousand Blows from 21st February exclusively on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

