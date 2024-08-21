In the first-look images, Kirby's Hezekiah Moscow can be seen with cuts and bruises on his face in 1880s Victorian-era clothing.

His character finds himself "thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London's East End from Jamaica".

Elsewhere, Doherty's Mary Carr can be seen resting at the edge of a boxing ring, and is the leader of the Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets.

More like this

Malachi Kirby. Disney Plus

In another look, Graham's Sugar Goodson can be seen preparing for a match.

Hezekiah comes up against Goodson, "a seasoned and dangerous boxer", and soon the pair are "locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring".

Season 1 of the drama will be released on Disney Plus next year, with a second season on the way with further details yet to be announced.

Other cast members include Francis Lovehall (Small Axe) as Hezekiah's best friend Alec Munroe, Jason Tobin (Warrior) as Mr Lao and James Nelson-Joyce (Time) as Edward 'Treacle' Goodson.

The Forty Elephants includes Hannah Walters (Boiling Point) as Eliza Moody, Darci Shaw (The Colour Room) as Alice Diamond, Nadia Albina (Innocent) as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton (Maxine) as Belle Downer and Caoilfhionn Dunne (Industry) as Anne Glover.

Erin Doherty. Disney Plus

Rounding out the cast is Susan Lynch (Killing Eve) as Jane Carr, Daniel Mays (The Long Shadow) as William 'Punch' Lewis, Adam Nagaitis (Red Rose) as the Earl of Lonsdale, Gary Lewis (Outlander) as Jack Mac, Tom Davis (Murder in Successville) as Charlie Mitchell and Robert Glenister (Sherwood) as Indigo Jeremy.

Brought to life by Peaky Blinders mastermind Steven Knight, the creator said: "The love and care that went into this thrilling production is evident on screen from the first moment.

"What makes the story we tell all the more compelling is that it is based on the lives of real people who lived extraordinary lives in extraordinary times."

The idea for the show came from star Graham himself, with Knight previously telling RadioTimes.com: "He contacted me and said, 'Would you write an hour on this?' I said, 'Alright then.' Then it got picked up and it's all in production now."

A Thousand Blows will stream on Disney Plus in 2024. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.