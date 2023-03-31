The series, which was first announced in August 2022 , is set in 1880s London and will follow Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends from Jamaica who find themselves thrust into the city's illegal boxing scene.

Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders , Taboo and SAS Rogue Heroes , is teaming up with actor Stephen Graham for new Disney Plus series A Thousand Blows – and speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com , he gave an update on the show's progress.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com for a Big RT Interview, Knight said that the series was going to be "fantastic", and revealed that the idea for it first came from Graham himself.

Stephen Graham. Getty

"He contacted me and said, ‘Would you write an hour on this?’" Knight revealed. "I said ‘Alright then’. Then it got picked up and it's all in production now."

Knight also revealed that the series was written during the pandemic, and that it is "more collaborative" than many of his other projects, as he has written the first two scripts with new writers coming in for the other episodes – something he said had been "fantastic".

Read more:

It was announced in March 2023 that alongside Graham, the series will also star The Crown's Erin Doherty, Small Axe's Francis Lovehall and Black Mirror's Malachi Kirby.

In his Big RT Interview, Knight also opened up about the development of the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie, saying that it will be "the same but different" and that viewers should "expect the unexpected".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He also revealed that SAS Rogue Heroes will soon be going into production on its second season, adding: "I think the first series was fantastic, I think it went really well, and it's more like that."

A Thousand Blows will stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.