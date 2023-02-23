Since before the final season aired, the show's creator Steven Knight has been open about his intention to make a movie follow-up to the hit series, previously going so far as to suggest that fans will see it in cinemas by spring 2024 .

It's been almost a year since the barnstorming final episode of Peaky Blinders aired on BBC One, bringing to an end the journey of Cillian Murphy's Tommy and the rest of the Shelby clan - for now.

While on set for her new series The Diplomat, Ada actress Sophie Rundle spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the ending of the drama and about the potential for a movie follow-up.

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

On whether she had heard anything about preparations for the film, Rundle said: "I have not but actors are genuinely the last people to be told anything because we sit here and then we tell you! There are rumours, who knows? I think the appetite for that will be generated by the fans, I guess."

Asked how she felt about the series's finale getting such a warm reaction from fans, she added: "What's so brilliant about a strong fan base is that they're really loyal to the core of the show, so you’re like 'I hope they like it', because they're the only reason you get to make so many. So I hope people did.

"It was a mad, mad end to what’s been an extraordinary journey for that show. We did it for nearly 10 years, and losing Helen [McCrory], and I had my baby in the middle of it... so it was coming into land with all the wheels falling off. But I'm so, so proud of being a part of that show."

Rundle continued: "It found itself as we were making it and I feel like it's been something British TV can be really proud of. And it only became that because people loved it, because people stuck with it and rooted for it and gave it life. So I hope people really loved it."

The actress was speaking to RadioTimes.com on the set of her new Barcelona-set crime drama The Diplomat, which is about to start airing on Alibi.

The series follows Laura Simmonds and her team at the Barcelona Consulate as they attempt to help distressed British nationals in the Catalonian capital.

While on set, Rundle also explained what makes the series unique from other crime dramas, as well as explaining its "specific format".

The Diplomat airs on Alibi from 9pm on Tuesday 28th February. Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.

