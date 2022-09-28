Peaky Blinders movie script "nearly done", will adapt real WW2 stories

No release date has been confirmed for when that big screen outing might arrive, but in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com to promote the new dance theatre show Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby , series boss Steven Knight issued an update on the film's progress.

It's been almost six months since Peaky Blinders aired its last ever episode on BBC One – and many fans have now turned their attention to the upcoming feature film that will continue the story of the Shelby clan.

"Nearly nearly nearly, it's almost there," he said when asked if the script had been finalised. "So, you know, we've got the shooting schedule, we've got the dates for when we start, so that's all going to happen."

Speaking more about what ground the film will cover, Knight confirmed that it would be set during the Second World War, focusing on a number of previously untold real-life stories into which he will fold the Peaky Blinders.

"It's the same rules [as writing the TV show] but I mean, always with Peaky I've tried to make it the same, but different." he explained. "So every new series has a different sort of purpose.

Steven Knight. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

"I've had this in mind for quite a while now, a story with the Peakys during the Second World War, and I've picked up three true stories that I'm integrating into the film. True, sort of secret and unknown stories about the Second World War, and [I've] involved the Peaky's in there."

He added: "I'm always interested because with the Second World War there was so much going on and so much death and destruction, that lots of things happened that didn't really make it into the history books. So it's those things I'm focusing on."

