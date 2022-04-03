Has the cursed Tommy Shelby said goodbye for good?

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders concludes on Sunday 3rd April 2022, with the BBC gangster drama bowing out with much fanfare.

The most recent episodes have focused on the demons of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as he deals with terrible losses, personal demons and a long list of enemies.

Lock and Key, which sees The events culminate in the feature-length finale episode, titled, which sees Tommy face the consequences of his epic climb up the societal ladder.

Which characters in the star-studded Peaky Blinders cast survive the epic finale? Fans no doubt have their favourites and are worrying about who will make it out of the season alive.

However, with a seventh season of the drama previously been planned, why has Peaky Blinders changed course?

Why won’t there be a Peaky Blinders season 7?

Well, there are a number of reasons why plans for Peaky Blinders season 7 were cancelled.

Appearing on BBC News in early 2021, Steven Knight revealed: "The original intention was to do seven series, but COVID has stolen a year from us, and we felt what would be a great idea is to, almost in place of that seventh series, is to go onto the big screen."

He later revealed to the BBC ahead of the release of season 6 that the pandemic combined with the tragic death of beloved actress Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray in the series, caused plans for the feature film to be accelerated.

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders BBC

“The reason is boringly practical which is that we lost a year due to the pandemic," Knight revealed. "The way these things are scheduled – it’s like turning an oil tanker around.”