Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Peaky Blinders creator reveals previous plans for season 7 before COVID ‘stole a year from us’

Peaky Blinders creator reveals previous plans for season 7 before COVID ‘stole a year from us’

The gang drama is the latest television series to make the leap to the big screen.

Where is Peaky Blinders series 5 filmed

Published:

The writer behind BBC One’s Peaky Blinders originally had plans for a seventh season of the crime drama, but these were interrupted, in part due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

News broke earlier this week that the acclaimed show, which stars Cillian Murphy as gangster Tommy Shelby, would be concluding with its sixth season, with plans to continue the story further in a movie.

The news came as a surprise to some fans, as previous comments by creator Steven Knight had suggested Peaky Blinders could continue for as many as eight series on terrestrial television.

Appearing on BBC News yesterday, Knight revealed: “The original intention was to do seven series, but COVID has stolen a year from us, and we felt what would be a great idea is to, almost in place of that seventh series, is to go onto the big screen.”

It’s unclear exactly why the delay would have altered plans so drastically, but several other productions have faced ballooning production costs and scheduling clashes as a result of the chaos caused by the pandemic.

While the original Peaky Blinders show may be winding down, fans don’t have to worry about bidding that world farewell just yet, as follow-up projects are already in the works for the small screen.

“It’s so bizarre with Peaky, because you never know. You never know what’s going to develop from it,” Knight said. “We’re talking about… I don’t like the word spin-offs, but TV series that are going to be inspired by and include characters from Peaky.”

With so many fascinating personalities in the existing five series of Peaky Blinders, there is scope for a wide array of prequels and side-stories even after the ultimate fate of Tommy Shelby is revealed.

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Tags

All about Peaky Blinders

Where is Peaky Blinders series 5 filmed
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Villeroy & Boch Vivo Color Loop Dinner Plate Set + Salad Plate Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Don’t miss this exclusive Villeroy and Boch plate bundle!

Add an elegant touch to your everyday dining with this fantastic offer

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Peaky Blinders Alfie returns V Ep 6

All the details about the Peaky Blinders movie as Steven Knight confirms plans

(BBC, TL)

Plans for a Peaky Blinders musical are “actively happening”

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/08/2019 - Programme Name: Peaky Blinders V - TX: n/a - Episode: Peaky Blinders V (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ****Image strictly embargoed for publication until 00:01 hrs 09/08/2019**** Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) - (C) Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd. 2019 - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

Peaky Blinders season 6 will be the show’s last as filming gets underway

First look at Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders series five (BBC)

Steven Knight is already writing Peaky Blinders series 6