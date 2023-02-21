The series stars the likes of Sophie Rundle and Danny Sapani, and follows the team at the Barcelona Consulate as they attempt to help distressed British nationals.

New crime drama The Diplomat arrives on Alibi this month, and it has some serious pedigree both in front of and behind the camera.

Given it's Barcelona-setting, the series acts as a sunny escape from those cold winter nights here in Britain. However, that isn't the only thing that's unique about the drama, as Rundle explained exclusively to RadioTimes.com while on set shooting the show in the Catalonia capital.

But when is the series set to air on Alibi, who else stars in it and what is the story about? Read on for everything you need to know about The Diplomat.

When will The Diplomat be released?

Danny Sapani as Colin Sutherland in The Diplomat. World Productions / UKTV

The Diplomat will start airing on Alibi at 9pm on Tuesday 28th February 2023, with new episodes airing weekly on the channel at 9pm on Tuesdays.

The series will be made up of six episodes, with each containing a one-off case for Laura (Rundle) and her team to deal with, as well as further developments in a central long-running case.

What is The Diplomat about?

The cast of The Diplomat. World Productions / UKTV

The Diplomat has been created by Ben Richards (Showtrial), is produced by World Productions (Line of Duty) and is a six-part crime series set in Barcelona.

The official synopsis for the series says: "Fast-paced, intelligent and with whip-smart humour, The Diplomat follows Laura Simmonds (Sophie Rundle) and her Consul colleague and friend Alba Ortiz (Serena Manteghi) as they fight to protect Distressed British Nationals in Barcelona - Spain’s most visited city.

"Mixing the roles of lawyer, counsellor and cop, Laura and Alba's diplomatic skills are stretched to the limit as they navigate the stream of surprising and complex cases that walk through the Consulate doors in need of their assistance."

It continues: "The series opens with the death of Jay Sutherland, a young British barman working aboard a yacht in Barcelona’s exclusive marina. While the Spanish police believe that the death was a tragic accident, Laura supports the boy's grieving father, Colin (Danny Sapani) who is convinced something more sinister took place that night.

"As new unexpected evidence emerges and a murder enquiry is opened, Laura comes up against resistance from unlikely places that puts her in real jeopardy in her search for the truth, uncovering possible links to organised crime and a conspiracy to bury the truth that reaches the heart of the British security services.

"Determined to deliver the justice Colin deserves, Laura discovers that exposing the secrets surrounding Jay’s death can come at a cost. Sometimes, knowing who to trust is perhaps the hardest challenge of all."

The Diplomat cast - Sophie Rundle stars

The cast of The Diplomat. World Productions / UKTV

The Diplomat stars Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle in the central role as Laura, while she is joined by Serena Manteghi (Mrs Wilson), Steven Cree (Outlander) and Dylan Brady (Ralph & Katie) as her team at the Barcelona Consulate.

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Danny Sapani plays Jay Sutherland's grieving father who is looking for answers.

The cast is rounded out by Andorran actor Isak Férriz as local police officer Inspector Castells, German actor Philipp Boos as business magnate Fabian Hartmann, and Spanish actress Laia Costa (Soulmates) as Fabian's lawyer Mariana Cabell.

Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds

Serena Manteghi as Alba Ortiz

Steven Cree as Sam Henderson

Dylan Brady as Carl Hyndley

Isak Férriz as Inspector Castells

Philipp Boos as Fabian Hartmann

Laia Costa as Mariana Cabell

Danny Sapani as Colin Sutherland

The Diplomat trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Diplomat right here, now.

The Diplomat airs on Alibi from 9pm on Tuesday 28th February 2023. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

