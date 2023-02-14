Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com following his nomination for the EE Rising Star Award at this weekend's BAFTA Film Awards , the actor was asked if there had been any word from show boss Steven Knight about his potential return.

Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack has addressed the possibility of a potential return for the upcoming movie spin-off – explaining that he's not yet sure if he'll be reprising his role as Isaiah Jesus on the big screen.

"It's something I haven't actually heard about," he replied. "I've been asked multiple times but I've yet to hear any news with regards to that."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While it remains to be seen if Isaiah will play a part in the film, McCormack said that appearing in the show had been "great" – especially playing a part in the final run, having initially joined the cast for season 5 in 2019.

"I was so grateful to be able to be involved in such an iconic show before it finished," he said. "And to come back for a second season as well really made me feel like I could really own my part within it."

Read more:

He added: "It was really fun and it's really formative for me, growing in confidence to step onto a bigger show and to be able to hold my own within it, but they were so welcoming and amazing.

"And I love dressing up as a gangster playing boys being unruly and stuff. It's very simple, it does kind of tap into your inner boy!"

Daryl McCormack with Harry Kirton and Emmett J Scanlan in Peaky Blinders BBC

For more from Daryl McCormack keep an eye on RadioTimes.com for his upcoming Big RT Interview.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 air on BBC One at 7pm on Sunday 19th February.

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.