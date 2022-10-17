Next year, however, the series won't be competing, at least not in the same category. RadioTimes.com caught up with creator Steven Knight at the awards ceremony about what made him want to take Peaky Blinders to the cinema.

It's obvious Peaky Blinders continues to be hugely popular ahead of its upcoming transition from the small screen to the big one. The show won the Returning Drama category at the National Television Awards , beating the likes of Bridgerton and Call the Midwife to the top spot.

"Because why not?" He said. "Peaky's is now a world, it's a franchise, it's a brand, and it seems to fit with lots of different forms, and it will definitely fit with a film, as a dance show, as an immersive show. It seems to me that people want to be part of that world and therefore they can experience it in lots of different ways."

Watch Knight and cast members discuss the movie, for which pre-production is set to begin immediately, below:

As Knight mentions, the series has already been turned into a Peaky Blinders dance show, which he hopes will be televised at some point. As the franchise grows and talk turns to spin-offs, it's likely the Peaky Blinders movie won't be the last we see of the Birmingham gangsters, too.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more

Peaky Blinders season 6 concluded on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 3rd April 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.