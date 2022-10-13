This year's event features more streaming content than ever before, with Netflix hits Heartstopper , Bridgerton and Sex Education all up for awards.

This year's National Television Awards are in full swing, with the winners being announced during a glamorous ceremony hosted by Joel Dommett.

Other nominated series include Peaky Blinders (with Cillian Murphy also up for Drama Performance), Call the Midwife and This Is Going to Hurt.

We'll be updating this page with the winners as they're announced and you can also follow our NTAs live blog for all the biggest moments, wins, speeches and updates from the red carpet.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

National Television Awards 2022 winners

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway [WINNER]

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

And the winners in these categories are still to be announced:

New Drama

Heartstopper

This Is Going to Hurt

Time

Trigger Point

TV Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders)

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla, Emmerdale)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders

The Split

Comedy

After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Authored Documentary

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Special Recognition

Sir Lenny Henry

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton)

Joe Locke (Charlie Spring, Heartstopper)

Kit Connor (Nick Nelson, Heartstopper)

Paddy Bever (Max Turner, Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders)

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton)

Nicola Walker (Hannah, The Split)

Vicky McClure (Lana Washington, Trigger Point)

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbours

The National TV Awards will air on ITV on Thursday 13th October. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.