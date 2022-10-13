National Television Awards 2022 winners revealed
See the full list of winners here.
This year's National Television Awards are in full swing, with the winners being announced during a glamorous ceremony hosted by Joel Dommett.
This year's event features more streaming content than ever before, with Netflix hits Heartstopper, Bridgerton and Sex Education all up for awards.
Other nominated series include Peaky Blinders (with Cillian Murphy also up for Drama Performance), Call the Midwife and This Is Going to Hurt.
We'll be updating this page with the winners as they're announced and you can also follow our NTAs live blog for all the biggest moments, wins, speeches and updates from the red carpet.
National Television Awards 2022 winners
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway [WINNER]
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
And the winners in these categories are still to be announced:
New Drama
Heartstopper
This Is Going to Hurt
Time
Trigger Point
TV Expert
Jay Blades
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis
Sir David Attenborough
Talent Show Judge
Anton Du Beke
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul
Serial Drama Performance
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders)
Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla, Emmerdale)
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)
Returning Drama
Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
Peaky Blinders
The Split
Comedy
After Life
Derry Girls
Not Going Out
Sex Education
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
The Great British Bake Off
Authored Documentary
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Special Recognition
Sir Lenny Henry
Rising Star
Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton)
Joe Locke (Charlie Spring, Heartstopper)
Kit Connor (Nick Nelson, Heartstopper)
Paddy Bever (Max Turner, Coronation Street)
Quiz Game Show
Beat the Chasers
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
The 1% Club
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders)
Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton)
Nicola Walker (Hannah, The Split)
Vicky McClure (Lana Washington, Trigger Point)
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Neighbours
