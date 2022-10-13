Live coverage of this event has now concluded

Another National Television Awards has been and gone – and we were with you every step of the way, keeping you updated on all the action as it happened live.

The Masked Dancer presenter Joel Dommett presided over proceedings at the OVO Wembley Arena in London tonight (Thursday 13th October), with the biggest stars in the world of TV descending on the red carpet.

From Peaky Blinders to Trigger Point, Strictly to Gogglebox and Ant and Dec to Alison Hammond, there were some big names nominated tonight.

For a full list of all the NTAs 2022 winners, we've got you covered. But if you want to relive the glitz, glamour and speeches, read on for our live blog, documenting everything that happened in Wembley Arena on the night.

For a start, Ant and Dec broke their own record by winning Best Presenter for the 21st year in a row – yes, 21 years running! What a shame the pair weren't able to be at the ceremony to collect their award, having tested positive for COVID-19.

King Charles III made a surprise appearance (yes, really), Emmerdale won big, and RadioTimes.com brought you all the gossip from the Arena and the red carpet, including an update on the eagerly-awaited Peaky Blinders movie.

The National Television Awards were originally set to take place on Thursday 15th September but the ceremony was rescheduled following the passing of Her Royal Majesty, The Queen.

Fortunately, all tickets for the event remained valid for attendees, meaning people were still able to attend this evening.

So, for everything that happened at the NTAs tonight, from the winners to the backstage interviewers, keep reading.

  • That's all folks!

    That's a wrap on another National Television Awards ceremony.

    Joel did alright, didn't he?

    We steered clear of any live TV catastrophes, saw some tears, some celebrations and some excellent red carpet looks (Alison Hammond! Ellie Simmonds!).

    All the awards have now been awarded and I'm awards-ed out (clearly). We've got a full recap of all the winners and nominees from tonight's NTAs in case you missed or forgot any, but that's it from me – goodnight!

  • And the final award of the night...

    It's the big one, the one all the soaps have been waiting for – it's Best Serial Drama.

    Neighbours, with one last chance to add to its collection, is, alas, thwarted by the show of the night: Emmerdale.

    Following Mark Charnock's win earlier, the ITV soap takes the Best Series Drama award just days before its 50th anniversary.

  • The new host of Love Island holds court

    Maya Jama arrives on stage to present the award for Talent Show – always a hotly contestant category.

    Of course, Strictly scoops the win (again). No complaints here.

    Rose Ayling-Ellis – looking SPECTACULAR – accepts the award, crediting the programme for featuring people who don't always get a platform on TV.

  • Cillian triumphs in a heavyweight category

    The Drama Performance category might be the strongest of the night: Vicky McClure (Trigger Point), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Nicola Walker (The Split) and Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders).

    But it's Murphy who comes out on top. Sadly, he and his cheekbones can't be here to accept the award tonight.

  • Quiz Game Show creates it's own conundrum

    The delightful Anneka Rice's rather chaotic presentation of the award causes some momentary confusion but eventually Bradley Walsh realises Beat the Chasers has won and he, the crew and the Chasers make their way to the stage to accept it.

  • Another blow for Heartstopper

    Kit Connor and Joe Locke, despite having a Heartstopper grip on the category, lose out on the Rising Star award to Coronation Street actor Paddy Bever.

    He accepts the award from former Big Brother host Emma Willis and should-be-future Big Brother host AJ Odudu. (Make it happen, ITV2!)

  • It's all about Lenny

    The world of TV and entertainment pays enormous, reverent tribute to the incredible Sir Lenny Henry as he's celebrated with the Special Recognition award.

    "If you want to see what a superhero actually looks like," Whoopi Goldberg says in the VT. "Look at Sir Lenny Henry."

    "We really can do anything if we are given the chance to do so, whoever we are," Henry says in his acceptance speech, praising the industry for allowing him to turn his hand to the many, many roles he's played with such impressive talent over the course of his career so far.

  • ATTENTION: Peaky Blinders fans!

    Luckily for you, RadioTimes.com is reporting live from the winner's room at the NTAs too – and we've got some good news for you.

    Steven Knight has given an update on when the Peaky Blinders movie is expected to arrive in cinemas: 2024.

    "I'm delivering the script for the film on Monday, so we'll start production in Spring," he told press. "It should be in cinemas by the Spring 2024."

  • An emotional embrace

    Kate Garraway pulls Kelsey Parker into a hug after winning the award for Authored Documentary for Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek.

    Both are emotional after the poignant clips of the documentaries nominated, including Parker's late husband Tom Parker's Inside My Head film, for Stand Up To Cancer, having aired moments earlier.

  • Gogglebox – always a merry bunch at the NTAs

    Gogglebox cast at the NTAs
    Gogglebox cast at the NTAs Getty

    A gaggle of Goggleboxers accept the award for Factual Entertainment – not for the first time.

    They give a special thanks to their fellow NTA nominees present for continuing to "make the TV shows we make fun of".

  • Lucky Phil and Holly did turn up

    This Morning takes home the Daytime award, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby making their way to the stage to accept it.

    They may be a divisive pair of late (enough said) but – well, honestly who cares when Alison Hammond looks this good?!

    As Alison takes over the mic, everyone goes wild. As is only right.

    She's a little salty over losing Best Presenter to Ant and Dec. As she should be. #JusticeForAlison

  • The NTAs celebrate Ukraine's courage

    Ukrainian presenter Timur Miroshnychenko, who covered the Eurovision Song Contest from an underground bunker amid Russian ongoing attacks on his country, joins us for a moment of reflection.

    He's also looking forward to the UK and Ukraine's joint hosting efforts next year.

    Miroshnychenko then helps Ant and Dec make history as they win their 21st consecutive award for Best Presenter! What. A. Streak!

  • Lewis Capaldi is Capaldi-ing

    Surely no one particularly wants this to be happening right now?

  • Peaky Blinders takes home a win

    Cast and crew of Peaky Blinders
    RadioTimes.com

    Cast and crew of Peaky Blinders accepting their NTA

    By order of the Peaky Blinders: one NTA for Returning Drama.

    While the series may have come to an end with the conclusion of season 6 this year, Steven Knight promises fans the movie is coming soon.

    "We start shooting in spring," he reveals. Now we just need to know who's going to be in it!

  • King Charles III wishes Emmerdale happy birthday

    Emmerdale is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend so, naturally, the King is paying tribute. Yes, really.

    King Charles III commends the soap for its legacy, its depiction of rural life and the value of the countryside.

    Mark Charnock then promptly has to follow the actual King with his acceptance speech after winning the award for Serial Drama Performance.

  • Anton fully ousts Bruno

    Anton Du Beke wins the award for Talent Show Judge – cementing his place as the new telly favourite after replacing Bruno Tonioli as a permanent fixture on the Strictly Come Dancing panel.

    He is a better judge than he was a professional.

  • Martin Lewis IS the man of the moment

    In case you didn't know.

    The man who's taken it upon himself to personally try to ensure we can all grapple with our skyrocketing energy bills this winter is officially your TV Expert of the year, walking award with tonight's award after going up against Jay Blades, Kaleb Cooper, and Sir David Attenborough.

    "When you're up against an international treasure like Sir David Attenborough, you don't normally expect to win," he says.

    But he's not done.

    "It's been a pretty horrible year financially," he continues – and he's not optimistic about 2023 either.

    "You know what, we need somebody to get a grip on the economy." Cue loud, approving cheers from the audience.

  • The Best New Drama award is next up

    Heartstopper fans are going to be devastated as Stephen Mangan presents the award for New Drama – with the accolade going to Trigger Point.

    This Is Going to Hurt and Time fans will be disappointed too, but something tells me the Heartstopper gang will be more vocal about it.

    Vicky McClure is thrilled though! So we're happy for her.

    "What's incredible about the NTAs is it's the fans, it's the viewers," she says. "Which is what really matters in television."

  • The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award goes to...

    I'm A Celeb stars collect NTA
    I'm A Celeb stars collect NTA Getty

    I'm A Celebrity!

    Even when they're not in attendance (damn you, COVID), Ant and Dec are still racking up the NTAs.

  • Sam Ryder opens the show

    The UK's Eurovision hero Sam Ryder brings his energy to the stage to open the star-studded show tonight.

    Spaceman still slaps – but do we think he might get a little tired of his fashion pigeonhole (glitzy jumpsuits and glitzy jumpsuits only)?

  • We challenged Anneka to spill the beans...

    We caught up with Anneka Rice who spilled the beans on Challenge Anneka.

    The presenter confirmed she'll revisit old faces in the new series which will be packed of nostalgia.

    "It's just the same at the end of the day, the issues are the same, it's about people who are in need and a community coming together. Which is great, it's so nice!"

  • Strictly arrives!

    There's a Strictly reunion on the red carpet as James Bye gives pro Giovanni Pernice a hug!

    NTAs 2022: James Bye and Giovanni

    NTAs 2022: James Bye and Giovanni

  • He's back from Space(man)

    Eurovision legend Sam Ryder's in the house!

    He made us all proud by coming second in Eurovision 2022 and he's got a special gig in tonight's NTAs...

    We bet he'll also have a special part when Eurovision 2023 arrives in Liverpool, too.

    NTAs 2022: Sam Ryder (GETTY)

    NTAs 2022: Sam Ryder (GETTY)

  • Maya Jama arrives

    New Love Island host Maya Jama has arrived!

    She was announced as the new presenter of the ITV2 dating show only just yesterday.

    NTAs 2022: Maya Jama arrives (GETTY)

    NTAs 2022: Maya Jama arrives (GETTY)

  • Ant and Dec absent

    One very popular duo at the National Television Awards who won't be at tonight's ceremony is Ant and Dec.

    The presenters may have scooped prize upon prize at these awards, but they'll have to watch it from home as they both contracted COVID-19.

    Speedy recovery, lads!

  • Dog alert!

    Best. Red. Carpet. Ever.

    NTA red carpet: dog

    NTA red carpet: dog

  • Lenny Henry wins big

    As we eagerly await the results from the awards, Sir Lenny Henry has already been announced as the big winner of the night.

    He has scooped the Special Award for his outstanding career within the entertainment industry.

    Among those on hand to tell viewers just why he deserves this award is Whoopi Goldberg, who said: "If you want to know what a superhero looks like, take a look at Sir Lenny Henry."

  • We're on the red carpet!

    We're ready to interview the stars... who would you love to hear from?

    NTA red carpet

    NTA red carpet

