The Masked Dancer presenter Joel Dommett presided over proceedings at the OVO Wembley Arena in London tonight (Thursday 13th October), with the biggest stars in the world of TV descending on the red carpet.

Another National Television Awards has been and gone – and we were with you every step of the way, keeping you updated on all the action as it happened live.

From Peaky Blinders to Trigger Point, Strictly to Gogglebox and Ant and Dec to Alison Hammond, there were some big names nominated tonight.

For a full list of all the NTAs 2022 winners, we've got you covered. But if you want to relive the glitz, glamour and speeches, read on for our live blog, documenting everything that happened in Wembley Arena on the night.

For a start, Ant and Dec broke their own record by winning Best Presenter for the 21st year in a row – yes, 21 years running! What a shame the pair weren't able to be at the ceremony to collect their award, having tested positive for COVID-19.

King Charles III made a surprise appearance (yes, really), Emmerdale won big, and RadioTimes.com brought you all the gossip from the Arena and the red carpet, including an update on the eagerly-awaited Peaky Blinders movie.

The National Television Awards were originally set to take place on Thursday 15th September but the ceremony was rescheduled following the passing of Her Royal Majesty, The Queen.

Fortunately, all tickets for the event remained valid for attendees, meaning people were still able to attend this evening.

So, for everything that happened at the NTAs tonight, from the winners to the backstage interviewers, keep reading.