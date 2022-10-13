With Big Brother officially returning (this time on ITV2 and ITVX), it's yet to be seen who will take the reins as presenter, with former host Emma Willis ruling herself out in an interview with RadioTimes.com .

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond are already the This Morning dream team – but could they pair up to host the show that's on everyone's lips at the moment?

But there are already plenty of fans begging for former Big Brother winner Hammond to get the job.

When RadioTimes.com asked if he thought his This Morning co-host should take the helm for the BB reboot, O'Leary (speaking on the red carpet at the National Television Awards) replied: "If she wants to be the next Big Brother presenter, 100 per cent she should be the next Big Brother presenter!"

But he's not eyeing a return to the spin-off show.

"I don't think so," O'Leary said, when asked if he'd like to return for the sister show.

A spot next to Hammond on the main programme, however? Sure!

"I’d love to do it with her," he said, adding: "But they’re probably casting younger."

Once a Big Brother fan, though, always a Big Brother fan.

"I’m really excited about it being back – just as a fan!" he enthused. "I loved doing that show for so long.

"I think Alison would be great at it!"

Applications for Big Brother 2023 are now open, so it might not be too long until we find out who'll be taking on hosting duties when it finally returns to screens next year. So watch this space!

Big Brother will return in 2023 on ITV2 and ITVX. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

