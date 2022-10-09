Big Brother's Emma Willis reveals who she thinks should host reboot

The broadcaster, who hosted Big Brother during its Channel 5 years, has ruled herself out of the running for presenter and gave her top picks for who should replace her – all of which have been members of the Big Brother family.

Since ITV2 announced its Big Brother reboot news last month, fans have been speculating over which presenter will be fronting the show's third iteration – and now, Emma Willis has had her say.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Willis said: "The one that springs to mind most naturally is Rylan, because he was waiting in the wings and ready for it.

"He would be a fantastic host," she added, before also saying that Alison Hammond, who rose to fame after competing on Big Brother's third season in 2002, would be a "phenomenal" host, too.

"And AJ Odudu would absolutely knock it out of the park," she continued.

"I mean, there's lots of people. I think the one thing that I would beg any host that does it to have is a true love for the show. Because it's a fantastic show, and it deserves somebody that loves it."

Willis also told RadioTimes.com that she had "very much said goodbye" to Big Brother when Channel 5 ended the reality show, adding: "I don't tend to go back. I like to move forward."

Meanwhile, Davina McCall told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview at ITV's Autumn Entertainment Showcase that she will be "supporting" whoever becomes the next Big Brother host "with every fibre in [her] body".

The Big Brother revival will air on ITV2 in 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

