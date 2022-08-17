However, Emma Willis has now ruled herself out of the running.

With Big Brother set to return to our screens via ITV2, reality fans have spent the last few weeks speculating who would be hosting the reboot, with many suggesting it could be one of the show's former hosts or even a previous contestant.

The broadcaster, who hosted Big Brother when it aired on Channel 5 between 2011 and 2018, has said that she's "very much said goodbye" to the reality series and would like a new presenter to take over.

When asked whether she would return to Big Brother on ITV2, Willis told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "No. I think with every new era of Big Brother, I think there should be a new host.

Emma Willis presenting Celebrity Big Brother and speaking to 2018 contestant Ryan Thomas. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

"You know, I loved my time on the show, and I very much kind of said goodbye to it back then because we thought it was over. I don't tend to go back. I like to move forward."

The Voice UK presenter added: "I think it's right. It's starting again, it's got a new home – it should have a new host."

Willis first joined the Big Brother team back in 2007 when she began guest presenting Big Brother's Big Mouth, before presenting Big Brother's Bit on the Side alongside Rylan Clark.

She has since appeared on This Morning, Loose Women, and took over presenting duties for Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother during its run on Channel 5.

After Big Brother came to an end in 2018, Willis began hosting The Voice UK, The Circle, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies and Cooking with the Stars.

