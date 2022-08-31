Davina McCall won't return to Big Brother – but supports reboot

While many were hoping that original presenter Davina McCall would be returning to front the show, the Masked Dancer judge has ruled herself out of the running.

When ITV2 announced that beloved reality show Big Brother would be getting the reboot treatment, there was only one question on fans' minds: who will be the host?

When asked whether she would return to the programme, McCall told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "Oh, I mean, I love that programme with all of my heart.

"It made me who I am today. I had the best 11 years of my life, like all my babies were practically born on the show," she added.

"All my babies were born in September because I couldn't give birth during Big Brother and I planned them all so I had my babies in September. All their birthdays are coming up now."

McCall continued: "So whoever does it... I will be supporting it with every fibre in my body. But I don't think it's me."

When asked whether her fellow Masked Dancer judge Oti Mabuse should take part in Celebrity Big Brother, if the show were to return, McCall said: "ITV2 get on this, did you hear that? Oti is going in. Fancy another one?"

McCall isn't the first former Big Brother presenter to say she won't be returning, with Emma Willis also telling RadioTimes.com that she has "said goodbye" to the show already.

Meanwhile, fans are divided over who should front the reality competition, with the votes split between McCall and Rylan – who used to host Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

