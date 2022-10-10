Since ITV2 announced that it was bringing back the iconic reality competition during the final of Love Island , fans have been desperate to learn more about the upcoming series, from its potential host to whether the 24-hour live feed would return .

Calling all wannabe reality stars! You can now apply to appear on ITV2's reboot of Big Brother , which is expected to hit our screens in spring next year.

There's been no official news when it comes to the reboot's next presenter, however both Emma Willis and Davina McCall have ruled themselves out, with the latter saying that she'll be "supporting" whoever becomes the next Big Brother host, while Willis put forward Rylan as her top pick.

In the meantime, those who fancy becoming the next Alison Hammond or Craig Phillips can sign up to audition via the Big Brother website.

Here's everything you need to know about applying for the Big Brother reboot and what the audition criteria is.

How to apply for Big Brother 2023

You can sign up to be on Big Brother via the show's website – bigbrother.com – where you'll be taken through the application page.

Those hoping to be the first to step into ITV2's Big Brother house next year will need to fill in an application form in as much detail as possible, submit a recent video and upload a short video clip.

"Once you’ve completed your application it will be looked over by a member of the casting team who may get in touch to discuss the next steps in the application process," ITV2 writes.

The deadline for applications is Friday 27th January 2023, with the portal closing at midnight on that date.

What are the criteria for applying?

In order to audition for the Big Brother reboot, you'll need to be over the age of 18 and have the right to reside in the UK and Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

Successful applicants will also need to be available to film the show for up to eight weeks from spring 2023.

Big Brother will air on ITV2 in 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

