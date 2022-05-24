It’s been a stellar year for TV, with gripping new dramas such as Time and Help sharing screen time with established shows such as Succession and Call The Midwife and comedies like Stath Lets Flats and Brassic.

The National Television Awards are back this autumn, with the biggest TV stars in the UK ready to walk the red carpet and hopefully take home a coveted NTA award.

It will be a tough competition, with the voting now open on the NTA official website, so you can cast your vote for your favourite series and shows.

When is the National Television Awards 2022?

The 2022 awards will take place at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on Thursday 15th September, with tickets on sale now.

How to watch the National Television Awards 2022

If you aren’t able to snag a ticket for this year’s event, you will be able to watch all the awards from home, as the show will be airing live on ITV on Thursday 15th September.

The show will be expected to run for about two and a half hours, with Britain’s best-loved stars celebrating an exciting year in TV.

National Television Awards host

Joel Dommett Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Last year, The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett made his debut as host of the 2021 National Television Awards, following in the footsteps of Eamonn Holmes, Trevor McDonald, David Walliams and Dermot O’Leary.

Joel is back in charge this year to host the awards evening at a new location.

Where is the National Television Awards?

While for the last 12 years the ceremony has been held at the O2 Arena near Greenwich, this year it will take place at the OVO Wembley Arena in northwest London.

National Television Awards 2022 nominees

Kate Sharma, Anthony Bridgerton and Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton Netflix

The votes are now open! On Tuesday, 24th May, the longlist of nominees for this year's awards were announced with a new category added for 2022.

Below is a list of all the categories:

New Drama

Talent Show

Authored Documentary

Returning Drama

TV Presenter

Factual Entertainment

Drama Performance

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Awards

Serial Drama

Expert (new category)

Serial Drama Performance

Quiz Game Show

Rising Star

Daytime

Comedy

Talent Judge

For the full National Television Awards long list, see here.

Don’t forget to vote for your favourites. A shortlist of nominees will be announced later in the summer, and you can still cast your votes up until the last minute.

How to vote

Voting is easy – you can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com

All votes must be in by 11pm on Monday 6th June 2022

The NTA shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins.

Winners will then be announced at the ceremony on ITV on 15th September 2022.

Who’ll be performing at the National Television Awards 2022

Performers at the 2022 awards are yet to be announced, but previous singers and bands who have sung at the awards include JLS, Pet Shop Boys and Westlife.

How can I get tickets for the National Television Awards 2022?

You can buy tickets from the National Television Awards official website. There are a variety of experiences to choose from, beginning with standard tickets starting at £40 plus booking fees.

If you want a Premium VIP Experience, with exclusive access to the champagne reception, beauty treatments and premium seats, plus a souvenir photo with one of the NTA trophies, it will cost £350 plus booking fees.

There is also a standard VIP experience for £250, a Gold Star VIP Experience that includes a stay at the Landmark Hotel in central London, a backstage tour and red carpet arrival for £895 plus fees, and a Red Carpet ticket, which for £130 plus booking fees includes Red Carpet viewing tickets, reserved seats and an exclusive red carpet gift.

The National TV Awards will be on ITV on Thursday 15th September.

