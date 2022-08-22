The Radio Times logo

National Television Awards 2022 shortlist revealed, including Peaky Blinders and Heartstopper

This year features more streaming content than ever before.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Heartstopper.
By
Published: Tuesday, 23rd August 2022 at 12:01 am
The shortlist for this year's National Television Awards has been announced, and it features more streaming content than ever before.

Netflix hit Heartstopper is up for two awards: New Drama and Rising Star. The latter features both Joe Locke and Kit Connor (who play Charlie and Nick respectively).

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) is also nominated for the Rising Star award, with Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) nominated for Drama Performance and the series itself up for Returning Drama.

Peaky Blinders is also nominated for Returning Drama, with Cillian Murphy also up for Drama Performance for his turn as Tommy Shelby.

In rather sad news, it will be the last time Neighbours is up for the Serial Drama award.

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony in September hosted by Joel Dommett, with the final round of voting taking place now. You can cast your own vote via the National Television Awards website.

And if you want to know who else is could be up for an award, read on.

New Drama

Heartstopper
This Is Going to Hurt
Time
Trigger Point

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Returning Drama

Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
Peaky Blinders
The Split

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.
Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
The Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders)
Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton)
Nicola Walker (Hannah, The Split)
Vicky McClure (Lana Washington, Trigger Point)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Neighbours

Expert

Jay Blades
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis
Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders)
Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla, Emmerdale)
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
The 1% Club

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton)
Joe Locke (Charlie Spring, Heartstopper)
Kit Connor (Nick Nelson, Heartstopper)
Paddy Bever (Max Turner, Coronation Street)

Daytime

Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning

Comedy

After Life
Derry Girls
Not Going Out
Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul

The National TV Awards will air on ITV on Thursday 15th September. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

