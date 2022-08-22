Netflix hit Heartstopper is up for two awards: New Drama and Rising Star. The latter features both Joe Locke and Kit Connor (who play Charlie and Nick respectively).

The shortlist for this year's National Television Awards has been announced, and it features more streaming content than ever before.

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) is also nominated for the Rising Star award, with Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) nominated for Drama Performance and the series itself up for Returning Drama.

Peaky Blinders is also nominated for Returning Drama, with Cillian Murphy also up for Drama Performance for his turn as Tommy Shelby.

In rather sad news, it will be the last time Neighbours is up for the Serial Drama award.

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony in September hosted by Joel Dommett, with the final round of voting taking place now. You can cast your own vote via the National Television Awards website.

And if you want to know who else is could be up for an award, read on.

New Drama

Heartstopper

This Is Going to Hurt

Time

Trigger Point

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders

The Split

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders)

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton)

Nicola Walker (Hannah, The Split)

Vicky McClure (Lana Washington, Trigger Point)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbours

Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders)

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla, Emmerdale)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton)

Joe Locke (Charlie Spring, Heartstopper)

Kit Connor (Nick Nelson, Heartstopper)

Paddy Bever (Max Turner, Coronation Street)

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

The National TV Awards will air on ITV on Thursday 15th September. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

