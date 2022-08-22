National Television Awards 2022 shortlist revealed, including Peaky Blinders and Heartstopper
This year features more streaming content than ever before.
The shortlist for this year's National Television Awards has been announced, and it features more streaming content than ever before.
Netflix hit Heartstopper is up for two awards: New Drama and Rising Star. The latter features both Joe Locke and Kit Connor (who play Charlie and Nick respectively).
Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) is also nominated for the Rising Star award, with Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) nominated for Drama Performance and the series itself up for Returning Drama.
Peaky Blinders is also nominated for Returning Drama, with Cillian Murphy also up for Drama Performance for his turn as Tommy Shelby.
In rather sad news, it will be the last time Neighbours is up for the Serial Drama award.
The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony in September hosted by Joel Dommett, with the final round of voting taking place now. You can cast your own vote via the National Television Awards website.
And if you want to know who else is could be up for an award, read on.
New Drama
Heartstopper
This Is Going to Hurt
Time
Trigger Point
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Returning Drama
Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
Peaky Blinders
The Split
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
The Great British Bake Off
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders)
Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton)
Nicola Walker (Hannah, The Split)
Vicky McClure (Lana Washington, Trigger Point)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Neighbours
Expert
Jay Blades
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis
Sir David Attenborough
Serial Drama Performance
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders)
Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla, Emmerdale)
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)
Quiz Game Show
Beat the Chasers
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
The 1% Club
Rising Star
Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton)
Joe Locke (Charlie Spring, Heartstopper)
Kit Connor (Nick Nelson, Heartstopper)
Paddy Bever (Max Turner, Coronation Street)
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
After Life
Derry Girls
Not Going Out
Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
Anton Du Beke
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The National TV Awards will air on ITV on Thursday 15th September. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1