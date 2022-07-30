Neighbours finale praised by fans as "end of an era"

Following the double-length finale, which saw returns for classic stars like Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, viewers took to social media to share their reactions.

Neighbours fans bid an emotional farewell to Ramsay Street on Channel 5 last night (29th July), and they were full of praise for the Australian soap's last ever episode.

In a RadioTimes.com Twitter poll, an overwhelming 82% of viewers said that the Neighbours finale was perfect, with only 18% left wanting a little more.

The feedback was similarly positive on the Radio Times Facebook page, with one user writing: "Saw the first episode and ok missed all of the ch5 and more but shed a tear to see the last, with all the old characters. End of an era."

Another added that they "loved it", while a third called it "so wonderful".

Among those who thought there was something missing, the common consensus was that fans wanted even more Kylie and Jason.

"Bit more Scott and Charlene would have been perfect, but otherwise great," wrote one viewer, and another laughed: "Very good:)didn’t understand why Kylie Minogue didn’t say anything except about 2 words lol."

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue in the Neighbours finale Channel 5

A number of famous faces also paid tribute to Neighbours following the episode, with Doctor Who and It's A Sin writer Russell T Davies calling it "the perfect blend".

He wrote on Instagram: "Brilliant finale. Beautifully done. Funny and kind and forgiveness for Izzy! And Plain Jane Superbrain becoming more beautiful by putting her glasses ON is absolute scriptwriting genius. So many great actors, I’d kill to work with Jackie Woodburne! We measure our lives by these shows, and that’s a wonderful thing."

House of Games presenter Richard Osman said on Twitter that he was "possibly shedding a tear at the end", while Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold declared it "a masterclass of a sudsy swan song".

Neighbours' final episode, as well as Neighbours Made Me a Star and Neighbours: All the Pop Hits & More Especially For You, are available on catch-up on My 5.

