Neighbours finale explained: It's happily ever after for Ramsay Street

The promise of an appearance from Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene Robinson (Kylie Minogue) certainly delivered, as the pair stuck around until the very end.

After weeks of anticipation, the time is here and Neighbours is over! We may never be over it...but while we recover from that emotional farewell, let's take a deep dive into how our favourite Ramsay Street residents fared in the show's extended finale.

But there were quite a few loose ends still hanging ahead of the last ever episode, as we were waiting to find out if Scott's brother Paul (Stefan Dennis) was ever going to get his act together and reunite with Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

And then there were the respective love lives of Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), as well as Amy Greenwood's (Jacinta Stapleton) baby plans. Did everyone end up as happy as we hoped? Read on for a closer inspection of what exactly transpired.

What happened in Neighbours' final ever episode?

Paul and Terese forever!

Paul and Terese finally got back together in the finale Channel 5/Fremantle

After so much to-ing and fro-ing, it was Terese who eventually made the first move on Paul! As the residents prepared for Toadie Rebecchi's (Ryan Moloney) and Mel Pearson's (Lucinda C0wden) nuptials the following day, Terese went in for a kiss. What followed was a passionate encounter, but Paul stopped this in its tracks when he told her "I can't", before rushing away.

As the ceremony got underway, Terese confided in Lucy that the moment had now passed but Lucy told Paul he was being an idiot. Then, as all the guests gathered around to read out one word that sums up love to them, it was Terese who had a wobble as she fled the scene. Paul followed her and the pair finally had a proper heart-to-heart. Paul admitted he was scared that he was just going to hurt Terese again with his constant scheming – but at that moment, Terese showed him the word written on her card: acceptance. She told Paul she accepted him, and they embraced as she explained "you're it for me." Ah, all's well that ends well!

Mike declares his love for Jane

Mike declared his love to Jane in the finale Channel 5/Fremantle

While the week began with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) desperately trying to win back Jane, she was later distracted when former flame Mike Young (Guy Pearce) appeared. The father of The Lassiters's assistant Sam (Henrietta Graham), Mike was moving back to Erinsborough and was shocked to hear that so many houses were up for sale on Ramsay Street.

So Jane took Mike on a tour through their old haunts, and throughout the heartwarming scenes it couldn't be more clear that Mike harboured deep feelings for Jane after all these years. When Jane lost a contact lens, she was forced to put her glasses on, remarking on her past 'Plain Jane Superbrain' image. But Mike reminded her of what he had told her after her makeover – she looked beautiful with or without the glasses. Aww!

They were interrupted when a jealous Clive appeared, going on the attack with a lamp! But as Paul, Des Clarke (Paul Keane) and others turned up, they helped Clive understand that it was time to walk away from his relationship with Jane. And as Clive revealed he was heading to LA, we can only assume he planned to meet former flame Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) there.

Later, Paul urged Mike to tell Jane how he felt, but Jane was reluctant as so much had changed. But as he explained that his own life had been just as chaotic, he revealed that he wanted to be with her and take things slowly. Pledging to buy Chloe's house, Sam branded this plan "amazing" as Mike and Jane shared an emotional hug.

Toadie and Mel's unconventional big day

Toadie and Mel were wed in heartwarming scenes Channel 5/Fremantle

The nuptials of Toadie and Mel were never going to be ordinary, but they were exactly what the finale needed. Mel threw her bouquet at the start of the ceremony, before the couple ran down the aisle hand-in-hand. As Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) officiated their marriage, she invited Toadie to speak first – only for Mel to make everyone laugh by beating him to it.

Mel looked lovingly at stepchildren Nell (Scarlett Anderson), Hugo (John Turner) and Callum (Morgan Baker) as she told her groom that he had given her the family she had always wanted. She also added that she wanted to remember their late mum Sonya (Eve Morey) in her vows. After some final touches which included all their friends and family, they beamed as they were pronounced husband and wife, kissing before Susan could even finish speaking!

Amy's baby decision

While Toadie and Mel were still confused over Amy's about-turn thinking that she was in love with Toadie, they insisted she must still attend the wedding – and previous tensions seemed to be dissolved as Amy and daughter Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) celebrated with the happy couple. But what about Amy's future?

Well, the festivities included some familiar faces who all made virtual cameos to wish them well – and this included Amy's ex, Lance Wilkinson (Andrew Bibby). Lance playfully mentioned the fact that he had never managed to make it up the aisle with Amy; "but there's still time" he winked. At the party, Amy cradled her stomach and told an inquisitive Toadie that they would know in two weeks whether she was expecting a baby. Toadie asked if the donor was someone the knew, and Amy grinned. Could Lance have agreed to help Amy in her quest to be a mum again? And might the couple have reunited too? Lance certainly hinted towards it!

Elly and Chloe's happy ever after

'Chelly' reunited at last! Channel 5/Fremantle

We had to wait rather long to find out if Chloe would follow her heart, but on/off girlfriend Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon) finally appeared alongside her sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson). As Chloe suggested that Mel's bouquet may have more use for Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) than she would, Elly rocked up and announced "I hope not!"

Bea told the two women to just get on with it, so they did! Elly and Chloe were reunited with a kiss, and it looked like Chloe was all set to move to Sydney to be with Elly and her young daughter Aster.

The future of Ramsay Street is decided

Susan and Karl enjoyed the celebrations at the Ramsay Street party

After an overwhelming response from so many old faces, Toadie and Mel completely changed their minds about moving away: "I guess we're not going anywhere, are we?" No, they were not!

With Paul and Terese back together, they soon revealed they were also both staying in Erinsborough after all. David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) followed suit as Nicolette explained that she wanted to stay to give things a go with Kiri; and Paige Smith (Olympia Valance) was seen mentioning that the Rodwells had now taken their own house off the market!

As Susan wrote her message in the Ramsay Street book, she surveyed the street fondly and a monologue described their community as "the perfect blend." Husband Karl spotted her musing and asked, "Where were you just now?"

"Home," Susan replied. "I was home." And so Ramsay Street lives on in our hearts.

Neighbours' final episode premiered on Friday 29th July at 9pm. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

