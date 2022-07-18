Neighbours offers hope for Paul and Terese reunion in final episodes

Paul's constant scheming has always been a big part of his personality, but it truly became his downfall last year when he paid off Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) to give up baby Isla. Then, just as Terese seemed willing to give their marriage a second chance, she learned that Paul had been faking a serious illness to win her back.

Neighbours is teasing that a romantic reunion might be possible for estranged spouses Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) ahead of the show's finale.

Since then it's been full steam ahead on their divorce, and Terese found love again with Paul's half-brother Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett). In recent weeks, Paul has finally cut back on his bad behaviour and agreed to pay Terese her settlement.

But as Paul marks the end of an era by selling up Lassiters Hotel to move to the US and Terese embarks on a new business venture elsewhere, the pair find themselves drawn to each other once again as they begin packing for their respective moves.

Paul and Terese are thrown back into each other's orbits next week when she makes a surprising discovery, leaving her filled with emotion.

This gives her cause to blow up at Glen, who has become all too aware that Terese can't quite let go of her ex. Glen eventually comes to a realisation, despite Terese's assurances. Paul and Terese later confront their lingering feelings for each other - but where will this take them?

Neighbours stars have teased a happy conclusion for Ramsay Street, and that Paul will feature in the last ever scene. But will he and Terese be back together by then? We can only hope so!

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

