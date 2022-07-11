Neighbours shares first look at Scott and Charlene return

The images show Scott and Charlene looking as happy in love as they did on their iconic wedding day back in 1987.

Neighbours has offered an exciting first look at Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue in character as Scott and Charlene Robinson, ahead of the soap's imminent finale.

Minogue also shared some photos on her official Twitter account, captioning them with 'Now we're back together' in a nod to her hit song with Donovan, Especially for You, which they first sang together in 1989.

The stars are reprising their famous roles for the last ever instalment, which is due to air in the UK on Friday 29th July at 9pm. Viewers can watch the antepenultimate Neighbours episode the same day, airing at the usual timeslot of 1:45pm, as well as 6pm.

The primetime finale will follow in a double slot - and that's not all as Channel 5 will send Neighbours off in style with a few more surprises for fans.

There will be two extra programmes to complete 'Neighbours Night'. Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits will revisit Ramsay Street's musical heroes in a celebration of the best hits from down under.

This will be followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? which takes a look at those the soap shot to fame; from Kylie and Jason to Delta Goodrem, Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce. The programme will explore the careers of these former Erinsborough residents after they left the small screen.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

