The Geordie duo have also reportedly had to pull out of hosting this week's National Television Awards, with that event due to take place on Thursday night.

Ant and Dec will no longer host upcoming Britain's Got Talent spin-off The Ultimate Magician, due to the pair having both become unwell after testing positive for COVID-19.

A Britain's Got Talent spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "Ant and Dec are both unwell and have postponed all work commitments until they recover. Sadly, this means they were unable to film Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician. Whilst we wish them a speedy recovery, we are thrilled to confirm that BGT’s favourite magician, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in."

Meanwhile, a representative for Ant and Dec said: "After both feeling unwell Ant & Dec have tested for Covid and unfortunately have both tested positive. The duo will be postponing work commitments whilst they recover."

BGT hosts Ant and Dec.

The duo were recently seen filming the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! All Stars series in South Africa, where they posted a video to announce the series, which will air next year.

In the video, they both said: "We’ve got news," before Dec added: "It’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we’re doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!"

Gillian McKeith, Andy Whyment, Jordan Banjo, Georgia Toffolo and Myleene Klass have all been rumoured to be making a return for the series.

Meanwhile Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician will see some of the most spellbinding magical acts to have taken to the Britain’s Got Talent stage over the years go head-to-head, with Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller fame taking the place of Simon Cowell on the judging panel.

Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician will air on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

