While the television landscape is densely populated these days, the NTAs have picked out some of the most popular shows to nominate , from the likes of Bridgerton , Heartstopper , Peaky Blinders and Neighbours hoping for votes from the general public.

The National Television Awards returns to ITV tomorrow night (Thursday 13th October), with TV's biggest stars descending on the Wembley OVO Arena to honour this year's biggest shows.

Among those up for a gong this year are – unsurprisingly – Ant and Dec, with the Saturday Night Takeaway duo nominated for Best TV Presenter, an award they have won 20 consecutive years in a row.

However, those watching the awards will notice that they're not in attendance this year and may be wondering why that is. Read on to find out everything we know so far about Ant and Dec missing the 2022 NTAs.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why aren't Ant and Dec at the NTAs?

Ant and Dec at the NTAs in 2020. Getty Images

With Ant and Dec having won a National Television Award 20 years in a row, it's not like them to miss the annual ceremony – however, they're both missing from the big event.

This is most likely down to the fact that they are currently unwell, with the presenting duo pulling out of Britain's Got Talent spin-off The Ultimate Magician after testing positive for COVID this week.

A Britain's Got Talent spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "Ant and Dec are both unwell and have postponed all work commitments until they recover. Sadly, this means they were unable to film Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician. Whilst we wish them a speedy recovery, we are thrilled to confirm that BGT’s favourite magician, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in."

Meanwhile, a representative for Ant and Dec said: "After both feeling unwell Ant & Dec have tested for Covid and unfortunately have both tested positive. The duo will be postponing work commitments whilst they recover."

With the pair currently recovering, they therefore are unable to attend the National Television Awards this time around – but let's hope they're able to appear virtually if they pick up their 21st NTA!

The NTAs air on ITV on Thursday 13th October. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.