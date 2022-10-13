The soap went up against Coronation Street and EastEnders in the category, as well as Neighbours, which came to an end earlier this year.

ITV's Emmerdale was named Best Serial Drama at this year's National Television Awards , just days before its 50th anniversary episode is set to air.

It was a good night for the Yorkshire set series, with Mark Charnock who plays Marlon Dingle also winning in the Serial Drama Performance category for his portrayal of the character's stroke earlier this year.

The cast and crew of the soap were also surprised during tonight's (Thursday 13th October) ceremony with a special message from King Charles, recorded before he ascended the throne.

In the video message, His Majesty congratulated the programme's team for their work around sustainability both on and off screen, and noted Emmerdale's ability to entertain as well as inform.

He also reminisced about the show’s original name, Emmerdale Farm and about the Sugden family. He pointed to the importance of the show’s depiction of rural life, the value of the countryside, and the programme’s fans all over the world, before signing off with a message of "Happy anniversary".

The NTAs took place at the OVO Wembley Arena in London and have been hosted by Joel Dommett and broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub.

Emmerdale was one of the big contenders coming into the night, alongside EastEnders, Bridgerton and Heartstopper, with all four shows being nominated in three separate characters.

The awards ceremony was originally going to take place in September this year, but was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

