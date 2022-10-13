Now, Marlon Dingle star Mark Charnock has teased just how treacherous the situation could be, hinting that we could be about to lose multiple characters in the events on Sunday's episode.

This week is set to see Emmerdale its 50th anniversary in dramatic fashion, as a violent storm reaches the village, putting our favourite characters in peril.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com on the National Television Awards (NTAs) red carpet tonight (Thursday 13th October), Charnock said: "On Sunday it's our big birthday. We did a screening the other night and I watched it as a viewer, really; I almost forget I was in it because it's a genuinely extraordinary hour of TV, it's just unbelievable.

"It's really, really moving, shocking, it's brilliant."

When asked whether Marlon survives the episode Charnock couldn't say, but he did add the ominous statement: "Let's just say there's a lot of characters in peril."

This year's NTAs ceremony is taking place at the OVO Arena Wembley, and is also being broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub. The event is being hosted, and is taking place some weeks later than originally planned, after the ceremony was rescheduled from September following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony was opened with Sam Ryder performing his Eurovision Song Contest hit Space Man, before the awards presentations got fully under way.

Nominees looking to win big this year include shows such as Emmerdale, EastEnders, Bridgerton and Heartstopper, all of which went into the night with three nominations. Meanwhile, Ant and Dec will be hoping to win the TV Presenter award for the 21st time in a row, despite not being able to attend the ceremony in person after testing positive for COVID.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

