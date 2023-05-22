Unlike other awards ceremonies, the NTAs are voted for entirely by the public, so reflect the genuine opinions of TV watchers nationwide.

The National Television Awards 2023 are soon approaching, with all eyes on the ceremony to see what beloved shows and actors will take home awards this year.

From Happy Valley to Bad Sisters, this year's NTA longlist includes some of the biggest names in the industry, along with a host of exciting rising stars. This year's ceremony will once again be hosted by Joel Dommett and will feature hundreds of stars in the world of TV for a night to remember.

Want to make sure your vote counts in this year's awards? Read on for everything you need to know about the voting process for the NTAs 2023.

How to vote in the National Television Awards

Voting in this year's NTAs is easier than ever but with a longlist jam-packed full of talent, you'll want to take your time narrowing down your own options.

You can vote online at www.nationaltvawards.com.

Voting online is free. In order to vote, just follow the link above and read the instructions carefully.

The shortlist will then be revealed later this year in August, when the final round of voting begins. Winners will be announced at the ceremony on ITV on 5th September 2023 – see full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice at www.nationaltvawards.com.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

NTA voting deadline

First stage voting opens at 12:01am on Tuesday 23rd May 2023 and closes at 11pm on Friday 2nd June 2023, so make sure you hurry if you do want your votes counted for this year's awards. Remember, you're voting for the longlist so be sure to read through the extensive list of options carefully.

Votes received outside of these times will not be counted and restrictions on multiple voting apply.

The 2023 National Television Awards will air on ITV on Tuesday 5th September. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. Head over to the NTA website for tickets.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.