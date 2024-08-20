NTAs 2024 shortlist revealed – Mr Bates goes up against Baby Reindeer
The shortlist also includes nominations for The Traitors, Clarkson's Farm and more.
After fans got their votes in for the longlisted shows and individuals earlier this year, the shortlist for the National Television Awards 2024 has now been announced.
The New Drama category is certainly going to be one to watch, with two of the most buzzed about shows of the past year, Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs The Post Office, facing off.
They will also be going up against One Day, Fool Me Once and Red Eye, while the Returning Drama category features five contenders - Bridgerton, Call the Midwife, The Crown, Trigger Point and Vera.
This year's drama performance category is dominated by female performers, with Toby Jones being the one male nominee, getting a nod alongside Brenda Blethyn, Jessica Gunning, Michelle Keegan and Vicky McClure.
In the TV Presenter category, Ant & Dec have been shortlisted for an incredible 23rd year in a row, while the Expert category is back this year, with nominees including Sir David Attenborough and Clarkson's Farm's Kaleb Cooper.
On the soap front, EastEnders stars Angela Wynter and Diane Parish have been nominated in the same category as Coronation Street favourites David Neilson and Peter Ash, as well as Emmerdale's Eden Taylor-Draper.
There will also be an Impact Award given out on the night, as well as a Special Recognition Award.
This year’s awards will once again be hosted by Joel Dommett and will take place at The O2 London, with the ceremony being broadcast live on ITV from 8pm on Wednesday 11th September.
Voting is open now – you can find out how to vote for the NTAs 2024 now.
If you want to know who else is up for this year’s awards, you can find a full list below:
New Drama
Baby Reindeer
Fool Me Once
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
One Day
Red Eye
Authored Documentary
Beckham
Kate Garraway: Derek's Story
Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C
Robbie Williams
Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change
Reality Competition
Celebrity Big Brother
Love Island
Race Across the World
The Apprentice
The Traitors
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
Jessica Gunning (Martha, Baby Reindeer)
Michelle Keegan (Maya Stern, Fool Me Once)
Toby Jones (Alan Bates, Mr Bates vs The Post Office)
Vicky McClure (Lana Washington, Trigger Point)
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Stacey Solomon
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
The Yorkshire Vet
Returning Drama
Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
The Crown
Trigger Point
Vera
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
The Graham Norton Show
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Expert
Anton Du Beke
David Attenborough
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis
Torvill & Dean
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
MasterChef
Strictly Come Dancing
The Great British Bake Off
The Voice UK
Serial Drama Performance
Angela Wynter (Yolande Trueman, EastEnders)
David Neilson (Roy Cropper, Coronation Street)
Diane Parish (Denise Fox, EastEnders)
Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle King, Emmerdale)
Peter Ash (Paul Foreman, Coronation Street)
Comedy
Brassic
Ghosts
Mrs Brown's Boys
Not Going Out
The Gentlemen
Quiz Game Show
Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
Beat the Chasers
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Richard Osman's House of Games
The 1% Club
Daytime
Deal or No Deal
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
The 2024 National Television Awards will take place on Wednesday 11th September at The O2 in London. Head over to the NTAs website for tickets.
