They will also be going up against One Day, Fool Me Once and Red Eye, while the Returning Drama category features five contenders - Bridgerton, Call the Midwife, The Crown, Trigger Point and Vera.

This year's drama performance category is dominated by female performers, with Toby Jones being the one male nominee, getting a nod alongside Brenda Blethyn, Jessica Gunning, Michelle Keegan and Vicky McClure.

In the TV Presenter category, Ant & Dec have been shortlisted for an incredible 23rd year in a row, while the Expert category is back this year, with nominees including Sir David Attenborough and Clarkson's Farm's Kaleb Cooper.

More like this

On the soap front, EastEnders stars Angela Wynter and Diane Parish have been nominated in the same category as Coronation Street favourites David Neilson and Peter Ash, as well as Emmerdale's Eden Taylor-Draper.

There will also be an Impact Award given out on the night, as well as a Special Recognition Award.

This year’s awards will once again be hosted by Joel Dommett and will take place at The O2 London, with the ceremony being broadcast live on ITV from 8pm on Wednesday 11th September.

Voting is open now – you can find out how to vote for the NTAs 2024 now.

If you want to know who else is up for this year’s awards, you can find a full list below:

New Drama

Baby Reindeer

Fool Me Once

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

One Day

Red Eye

Leo Woodall as Dexter and Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day.

Authored Documentary

Beckham

Kate Garraway: Derek's Story

Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C

Robbie Williams

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change

Reality Competition

Celebrity Big Brother

Love Island

Race Across the World

The Apprentice

The Traitors

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)

Jessica Gunning (Martha, Baby Reindeer)

Michelle Keegan (Maya Stern, Fool Me Once)

Toby Jones (Alan Bates, Mr Bates vs The Post Office)

Vicky McClure (Lana Washington, Trigger Point)

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Stacey Solomon

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The Yorkshire Vet

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

The Crown

Trigger Point

Vera

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

The Graham Norton Show

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood, Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen and Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Expert

Anton Du Beke

David Attenborough

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Torvill & Dean

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

MasterChef

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great British Bake Off

The Voice UK

Serial Drama Performance

Angela Wynter (Yolande Trueman, EastEnders)

David Neilson (Roy Cropper, Coronation Street)

Diane Parish (Denise Fox, EastEnders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle King, Emmerdale)

Peter Ash (Paul Foreman, Coronation Street)

Michelle Keegan as Erin and Joe Gilgun as Vinnie in Brassic. Sky

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Mrs Brown's Boys

Not Going Out

The Gentlemen

Quiz Game Show

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

Beat the Chasers

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Richard Osman's House of Games

The 1% Club

Daytime

Deal or No Deal

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The 2024 National Television Awards will take place on Wednesday 11th September at The O2 in London. Head over to the NTAs website for tickets.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.