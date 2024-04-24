The season finale provides a satisfying ending to the show's core mystery, but there are likely questions about whether these characters could return for another suspenseful outing.

RadioTimes.com spoke to co-stars Jing Lusi and Richard Armitage about their thoughts on a possible Red Eye season 2, which should hopefully tide fans over until ITV comes to its official decision.

Read on for everything we know so far.

More like this

Will there be Red Eye season 2?

Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li and Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan in Red Eye. Bad Wolf for ITV/ITVX

ITV is yet to announce whether Red Eye will return for a second season, with the decision likely to depend primarily on how many people tune in over the coming weeks.

However, in interviews with RadioTimes.com, stars Jing Lusi, Lesley Sharp and Richard Armitage all expressed interest in returning for a follow-up – if a compelling idea can be found.

Lusi said: "I love Hana. I love the world that Pete and Julie have created and that Kieran brought to life and the very talented crew.

"For me, I always think story first. I think, if there is a story to be told, I would absolutely love to do it. Behind a story, I'm like, 'Why? Why are we telling this?'

"It's great to make something entertaining, but... for me, character is everything. And if that's not there, and there isn't a story worth telling and a journey worth taking the character or the audience on, let's not do it.

"Let's just keep it amazing for what it was. So I'm very open to it. I think there is definitely more story to tell, but it has to be the right story."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who could star in a potential Red Eye season 2?

Lesley Sharp as Madeline Delaney in Red Eye. ITV

If Red Eye were to be renewed for season 2, it's quite possible we could revisit some of the characters from the original series.

The major players in the first outing included DC Hana Li (Lusi), her journalist sister Jess (Jemma Moore), MI5 director Madeline Delaney (Lesley Sharp) and accused Dr Matthew Nolan (Armitage).

Many of the other characters in season 1 met a grim fate aboard that nightmare flight from London to China, so it's unlikely that they would reprise their roles. Then again, there's always flashbacks.

What could happen in a potential Red Eye season 2?

Richard Armitage plays Matthew Nolan in Red Eye. BAD WOLF FOR ITV AND ITVX

Obviously, we can only speculate at this stage on what a Red Eye season 2 could look like, but co-star Armitage had an idea for what his character's next chapter could have in store.

He told RadioTimes.com: "If I were writing... and thinking, 'So how could I activate my central character again?' Because Matthew, in season 1, is very much the prisoner and is trying to prove his innocence, I would like to see him utilised – perhaps by the British government.

"[He's] activated by the British government because of where he's been and what he knows. They could send him back to Beijing to do something."

The final scene of Red Eye also hinted at Dr Nolan having romantic feelings towards Hana, which could potentially be explored further if both characters were brought back in a follow-up.

Co-star Lesley Sharp added: "I think what Peter [A Dowling] has created with this season of Red Eye is fantastically complete in and of itself, but I think what he's also managed to do is set up very compelling characters.

"And is there a possibility that you could find a crucible that held all of them again to tell another story? I think that's for him. But if Pete decided that he was going to go down that lane again, I'd be very happy to step into Madeline Delaney's Manolo Blahniks and trot up and down the corridors of MI5."

Is there a trailer for a potential Red Eye season 2?

Alas, there's no footage to share right now – the show hasn't even been renewed yet! But we'll update this page as soon as more information comes in.

Red Eye is available to stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.