However, as the flight is hit with one disaster after another, it becomes clear that there is more to this story than initially meets the eye, leaving Hana in the firing line of a deadly conspiracy.

Thousands of feet below, her younger half-sister and aspiring journalist Jess (Jemma Moore) is attempting to piece things together herself, while MI5 director Madeline Delaney (Lesley Sharp) scrambles her resources in a race against time.

All the while, questions remain over what exactly the enigmatic Dr Nolan did during his fateful business trip, with much to be revealed over the course of the six-part series.

Here's everything you need to know about when you can watch ITV's Red Eye.

Red Eye premieres on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 21st April 2024. New episodes will be broadcast weekly.

Alternatively, after the first episode has aired, all episodes will be available to stream on ITVX.

Red Eye cast

Lesley Sharp as Madeline Delaney in Red Eye. ITV

Jing Lusi leads the cast of ITV's Red Eye as DC Hana Li. The actor is known for her work on Gangs of London season 1, as well as Hollywood films including Crazy Rich Asians, Heart of Stone and Argylle.

Up-and-comer Jemma Moore (Silent Witness, Lockwood & Co) plays her half-sister Jess, with whom she has a fraught relationship, while Robert Gilbert (Big Boys) plays Hana's boss at the Metropolitan Police, Simon King.

The Full Monty, Before We Die and Scott & Bailey alum Lesley Sharp stars as MI5 director Madeline Delaney, who monitors the nightmare flight from below and offers her advice to a trapped Hana.

Dan Li (The Beekeeper) also features as plane passenger Toni Zhang, with Oliver Maltman (Back), Aidan Cheng (3 Body Problem) and Zoe Telford (The Lazarus Project) playing other characters on board.

Richard Armitage plays a central role as the mysterious Dr Matthew Nolan.

Red Eye plot: What is the ITV drama about?

Red Eye. ITV

No, this series has nothing to do with the 2005 film of the same name starring Cillian Murphy. (However, it does so happen to share a screenwriter with Jodie Foster's Flightplan, also released in 2005, for any aeroplane thriller fans out there.)

Red Eye opens with British medical doctor Matthew Nolan (Armitage) being arrested on suspicion of murder after returning from a business trip in China, with authorities sending him straight back to face justice.

DC Hana Li (Lusi) is selected to be his police chaperone and reluctantly agrees to the task, although she has no desire to return to the region where her mother died mysteriously decades earlier.

Things quickly take a turn for the worse on the flight back, as it becomes clear there is a murderer on board, with Dr Nolan seemingly the prime target. But why? And who could the culprit be? Tune in to find out.

Red Eye trailer

ITV dropped a tense promo for Red Eye earlier this month – watch below for a taste of what's in store:

Red Eye is coming to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 21st April 2024.

