Red Eye kicks off with an adrenaline-fuelled opening that sets the tone for the rest of the series. Dr. Matthew Nolan (Richard Armitage), after a near-death experience in Beijing, finds himself entangled in a web of accusations upon his return to London. Arrested for a murder he insists he didn't commit, Nolan's life spirals into chaos.

The plot thickens when DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi), tasked with escorting Nolan back to China, discovers a murder on their flight, unraveling a series of events that suggest a deeper, more sinister plot at play.

One of Red Eye's most compelling features is its unpredictability. With a storyline that introduces twist after twist, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats, guessing what could possibly happen next. Each episode peels back layers of intrigue, revealing geopolitical tensions and sinister forces that suggest no one can be trusted.

The series boasts an array of famous faces, delivering strong performances that bring depth and complexity to their roles. Jing Lusi's portrayal of DC Hana Li is both compelling and nuanced, presenting a character whose determination and grit are matched only by the mysteries she faces. Richard Armitage's Dr. Matthew Nolan is equally captivating, offering a glimpse into the psyche of a man fighting to clear his name while navigating a labyrinth of lies and deception.

Red Eye is both pacy and frenetic, mirroring the urgency and danger that the characters face, and this rapid tempo ensures that there's never a dull moment, with each episode drawing the viewer deeper into the unfolding conspiracy. Helping to further bolster the series are its high production values and striking visuals – the international setting of the series, spanning from the bustling streets of Beijing to the imposing presence of London's Heathrow Airport, provides a rich backdrop for the narrative.

At the heart of Red Eye is a complex network of secrets and lies. Each character harbors their own hidden agendas and secrets, making it difficult for viewers to determine whom to trust. This uncertainty adds an additional layer of suspense to the series, as the relationships between characters, including the strained dynamic between Hana and her family, are explored and tested.

With its blend of suspense, action, and drama, set against the backdrop of an international conspiracy, Red Eye promises to be an unforgettable television experience. Don't miss the premiere at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on the 21st of April — it's time to find out just how deep the rabbit hole goes...

Red Eye starts Sunday 21st April at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.