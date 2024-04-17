Nolan is accompanied on the flight by DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi), who was born in Hong Kong and reluctantly agrees to take on the case, which stirs up past trauma of her own.

"Red Eye is a brilliantly addictive thriller with an international story taking place on the red eye flight from Heathrow to Beijing," said ITV's head of drama Polly Hill.

"Thanks to Peter A Dowling's scripts, the story will have the audience gripped and continually surprised throughout."

Alongside Armitage and Lusi, the cast features a number of recognisable faces, as well as some you might not be familiar with.

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Red Eye cast

Jing Lusi as Hana Li

Richard Armitage as Matthew Nolan

Lesley Sharp as Madeline Delaney

Jemma Moore as Jess Li

Dan Li as Toni Zhang

Zoe Telford as Amber Hurst

Lucianne McEvoy as Kate Ward

Thomas Chaanhing as Chén

Jonathan Aris as John Tennant

Xiangyi Tan as Tiffany

Oliver Maltman as Steven Hurst

Robert Gilbert as Simon King

Rick Warden as Chris Peele

Aidan Cheng as Wú

Cash Holland as Ruth Banks

Kevan MacKenzie as Len Delaney

Mido Hamada as Mike Maxwell

Tai Yin Chan as Rén Yúnxi

Daphne Cheung as Mrs Ruǎn Yuè

David KS Tse as Minister Aìguó Táng

Ken Bradshaw as Officer Miller

Jing Lusi plays Hana Li

Jing Lusi plays Hana Li. BAD WOLF FOR ITV AND ITVX

Who is Hana Li? A detective constable who is escorting Nolan back to China. Hana was born in Hong Kong but moved to the UK with her father when she was five, after her mother's unexplained death.

"She is spirited and authentic," said Lusi. "She's a real human, who is flawed, but not in a really obvious way – some characters in drama can feel quite extreme. Of course, these people exist in society, but often they seem to be the only ones that are portrayed on screen. For me, Hana is more like your everyday woman, who has her own struggles and her own history, but she feels very relatable."

Where have I seen Jing Lusi before? She's appeared in Crazy Rich Asians, Heart of Stone, Holby City, Gangs of London, Lucky Man, SAS: Red Notice, Man vs Bee and The Feed, among others.

Richard Armitage plays Matthew Nolan

Richard Armitage plays Matthew Nolan. BAD WOLF FOR ITV AND ITVX

Who is Matthew Nolan? A doctor who is accused of manslaughter following a trip to China for a conference.

"He's a doctor, so on paper he should be extremely trustworthy," said Armitage. "I trusted him at the beginning of the script, but then there were points in the story where I started doubting him. Is he a spy? Is he some sort of courier or mule? He had gained my trust, but then I wondered if this man was really everything he was telling us. It flips between scenes, and you wonder what he's up to, which is really interesting to play."

Where have I seen Richard Armitage before? Armitage is a favourite of Harlan Coben, appearing in Fool Me Once, Stay Close and The Stranger. And he's also been cast in his upcoming adaptation, Missing You. You might have watched Armitage in Obsession, The Hobbit saga, Spooks, Robin Hood, Hannibal and Berlin Station, too.

Lesley Sharp plays Madeline Delaney

Lesley Sharp plays Madeline Delaney. BAD WOLF FOR ITV AND ITVX

Who is Madeline Delaney? The recently promoted director of MI5. She heads up the official response to several murders on Nolan's flight, liaising with Hana throughout.

"She's a woman returning to work after a big moment in her personal life, where what she had taken for granted has been compromised," said Sharp.

"As she steps back into the work arena, she immediately has to deal with this crisis around Nolan, and she's forced to handle this situation against the backdrop of workplace politics. Other people want her job. She's fighting fires on several fronts in a really controlled and mindful way. She's not someone who loses it easily, she's very good at keeping it together."

Where have I seen Lesley Sharp before? You might have watched her in Scott & Bailey, The Full Monty, Bob & Rose, Afterlife, Before We Die, Paranoid and Playing the Field.

Jemma Moore plays Jess Li

Jemma Moore plays Jess Li. BAD WOLF FOR ITV AND ITVX

Who is Jess Li? Hana's half-sister and an aspiring journalist. The pair had a fallout after Jess used a casual dinner conversation with Hana to write an article about the police. When her sister becomes involved in the Nolan case, Jess sees another opportunity to boost her career.

Where have I seen. Jemma Moore before? She's had roles in Lockwood & Co, Silent Witness and Two Doors Down.

Dan Li plays Toni Zhang

Dan Li plays Toni Zhang. BAD WOLF FOR ITV AND ITVX

Who is Toni Zhang? A mysterious man with a gun who is travelling on the return flight to China with Nolan and Hana.

Where have I seen Dan Li before? He's had roles in Vigil, Luther: The Fallen Sun, The Lazurus Project and The Continental.

Zoe Telford plays Amber Hurst

Sarah Toogood plays Elizabeth Burk. BAD WOLF FOR ITV AND ITVX

Who is Amber Hurst? A doctor who is friends with Nolan and attended the same conference. She agrees to return to China to be questioned by the authorities.

Where have I seen Zoe Telford before? She's had roles in The Lazurus Project, Unforgotten, Absolute Power and The Palace, among others.

Lucianne McEvoy plays Kate Ward

Lucianne McEvoy plays Kate Ward. Bad Wolf for ITV1 and ITVX

Who is Kate Ward? Another colleague of Nolan's, who agrees to fly back to China as part of the investigation.

Where have I seen Lucianne McEvoy before? She's best known for Shetland.

Thomas Chaanhing as Chén

Thomas Chaanhing as Chén. BAD WOLF FOR ITV AND ITVX

Who is Chén? The captain of the plane.

Where have I seen Thomas Chaanhing before? He's appeared in Swedish dramas 30 Degrees in February, Spegelvänd and De utvalda.

Jonathan Aris as John Tennant

Jonathan Aris as John Tennant. BAD WOLF FOR ITV AND ITVX

Who is John Tennant? Delaney's "closest rival in MI5 whom she beat to get the top job". He challenges her every decision, which leads her to believe that he could have had a murky hand in Nolan's case.

Where have I seen Jonathan Aris before? You might recognise him from Sherlock, The End of the F***ing World, Lucky Man and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Xiangyi Tan plays Tiffany

Xiangyi Tan plays Tiffany. BAD WOLF FOR ITV AND ITVX

Who is Tiffany? An air stewardess who may or may not be hiding something.

Where have I seen Xiangyi Tan before? This is her first major role.

Additional cast includes:

Oliver Maltman (Back, Liar) as Steven Hurst - one of Nolan's colleagues who also attended the conference, and Elizabeth's husband. Steven is asked to return to China for questioning.

Robert Gilbert (Big Mood, Big Boys, Killing Eve) as Simon King - Hana's boss and one of her closest friends.

Rick Warden (Happy Valley, Casualty, Indian Summers) as Chris Peele - a doctor who also attended the conference with Nolan and co. He refuses to return to China.

Aidan Cheng (Devils) as Wú - Chén's co-pilot.

Cash Holland (Out of Her Mind) as Ruth Banks - Madeline's secretary.

Kevan MacKenzie (Shetland) as Len Delaney - Madeline's husband, who's seriously ill and needs round-the-clock care.

Mido Hamada (Foundation) as Mike Maxwell - he works for a security service and is close with Madeline.

Tai Yin Chan (One Child) as Rén Yúnxi - a flight attendant

Daphne Cheung (Critical) as Mrs Ruǎn Yuè - a passenger on the plane who has a small dog with her.

David KS Tse (Chimerica) as Minister Aìguó Táng - a Chinese government official who negotiates with Madeline.

Ryan Cloud (Legend of Cambria) as Daniel Lomax - he's poisoned onboard the plane.

Ken Bradshaw (Coronation Street) as Officer Miller - a UK border agency official who apprehends and questions Nolan at the airport.

Red Eye premieres on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 21st April. Stream all episodes on ITVX after episode 1 airs.

