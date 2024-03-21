While the series has only just launched on the streamer, the series was first announced back in 2020, so has definitely been a long time coming. So far, the adaptation of Cixin Liu’s trilogy of sci-fi novels has divided opinion among critics, with RadioTimes.com bestowing the series with five stars and saying it is a "flawlessly executed high production".

So, will there be a second season of 3 Body Problem? Read on to find out everything we know so far.

Will there be a 3 Body Problem season 2?

Alex Sharp as Will Downing and Jess Hong as Jin Cheng in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

As of now, Netflix have not renewed 3 Body Problem for season 2. But seeing as the series has only just landed on the streamer, it's early days for a renewal announcement and we'll likely have to wait and see if the reception lives up to the hype around the sci-fi.

However, even before 3 Body Problem was released, the series co-creators all revealed the surprising news that they're already working on season 2.

Weiss revealed in an interview with Collider: "For season 2, we’ve got better than a rough idea. We’re much farther along with that plan than rough idea stages. From there on out it becomes, you know, the farther away things get the hazier your view of them is.

"But there, in the third book, there’s so many amazing landmarks, in terms of scenes and situations and events that we can see pretty clearly, that we know, we’re not completely sure how our characters are gonna get to that place, but we know they gotta get to that place. Because that place and that place and that place are the reason we pick these books up and wanted to adapt them in the first place."

Benioff also explained that while the first season adapts Liu’s first book, The Three-Body Problem, a potential second season would tackle second book, The Dark Forest. The third book though, Death’s End, is so long that the showrunners think it could require more than one season.

He told Collider: "The third book is massive. It’s twice as long, I think, as the other two books. So maybe that’s one season, maybe it’s two. But, you know, I think we’d need at least three, maybe four seasons to tell the whole story."

When could a potential 3 Body Problem season 2 be released?

There's no telling when a potential second season of 3 Body Problem could be released, but seeing as the showrunners have admitted to be further along in their planning process than just the rough ideas stage, it could be a speedier turnaround than season 1.

The first season of the sci-fi series was announced back in 2020, with casting and directors then announced the following year.

Later in 2021 was when filming kicked off in the UK, with a release date of March 2024. So, as we said, there's no real inclination as to when we can expect season 2 seeing as there's been such a lead-up to release for season 1.

Who could return for a potential 3 Body Problem season 2?

Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma, Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, Alex Sharp as Will Downing, John Bradley as Jack Rooney in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

As for who could be returning for a second outing if the series gets the green light, we'd be expecting many of the same characters to make an appearance, with a focus on the Wallfacer Project and the four individuals who are granted almost absolute power to design secret strategies because of it.

While we're sure a potential season 2 will also bring some new faces, the season 1 characters we can expect not to return include Will Downing (Alex Sharp), who was diagnosed with terminal cancer but was then launched off into space.

We definitely wouldn't imagine Mike Evans (Jonathan Pryce) will be returning, seeing as he was killed off, as well as Jack Rooney (John Bradley), who met his demise in a gruesome way.

The 3 Body Problem cast we'd expect to make a return for season 2 are as follows.

Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand

Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade

Eiza González as Auggie Salazar

Jess Hong as Jin Cheng

Marlo Kelly as Tatiana

Sea Shimooka as Sophon

Zine Tseng as young Ye Wenjie

Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma

Benedict Wong as Da Shi

Rosalind Chao as Ye Wenjie

Ben Schnetzer as young Mike Evans

Eve Ridley as Follower

What could happen in a potential 3 Body Problem season 2?

John Bradley as Jack Rooney in 3 Body Problem. Netflix

As for what could happen in a potential second season, as the showrunners have already confirmed, the hopes are that they'd be following the source material of Cixin Liu’s trilogy of sci-fi books.

The second book in the series is The Dark Forest, which focuses on the 'dark forest hypothesis' which states that many alien civilisations exist throughout the universe but they're silent and hostile in order to remain undetected.

The synopsis for the book reads: "Imagine the universe as a forest, patrolled by numberless and nameless predators. In this forest, stealth is survival - any civilisation that reveals its location is prey. Earth has. Now the predators are coming.

"Crossing light years, the Trisolarians will reach Earth in four centuries' time. But the sophons, their extra-dimensional agents and saboteurs, are already here. Only the individual human mind remains immune to their influence.

"This is the motivation for the Wallfacer Project, a last-ditch defence that grants four individuals almost absolute power to design secret strategies, hidden through deceit and misdirection from human and alien alike. Three of the Wallfacers are influential statesmen and scientists, but the fourth is a total unknown.

"Luo Ji, an unambitious Chinese astronomer, is baffled by his new status. All he knows is that he's the one Wallfacer that Trisolaris wants dead."

Is there a trailer for a potential 3 Body Problem season 2?

Slow down! As season 2 has yet to be confirmed, there's no trailer but we'll be sure to update this article if and when there is one.

3 Body Problem is coming to Netflix on Thursday 21st March 2024. Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

