3 Body Problem: Release date, trailer and latest news for Netflix series
The new series comes from the creators of Game of Thrones.
Netflix is home to a pretty big series (or several) with big budgets, sharp writing and twisted plot lines to keep viewers enthralled.
Well, the latest one that fans are getting increasingly excited about comes from famed Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, and True Blood's Alexander Woo. 3 Body Problem is landing on the streamer in a couple of months and is based on the novel of the same name by Liu Cixin.
The new series is set to chronicle the fallout from a young woman's decision made in 1960s China and, like the book, will take viewers on a thrilling journey through space and time.
The new series will "immerse audiences in investigative mysteries and earth-shattering discoveries, before potentially catastrophic consequences come to life as we know it," according to Netflix. But who stars in the new sci-fi series and when can we expect it to land on our screens?
Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix's 3 Body Problem.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
3 Body Problem release date
The new eight-part series is set to be released on Netflix on Thursday 21st March 2024.
The release date was confirmed in a sneak peek clip of the series, which will also boast a companion podcast for fans who just can't get enough of the series.
The official podcast will be hosted by "entertainment superfan" Jason Concepcion and scientist, educator and TV presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock. According to Netflix, "in each episode, you’ll go behind the scenes of the series and learn about the real science that inspired the mind-bender of a sci-fi drama".
3 Body Problem cast
The cast of the new series features some familiar faces who Game of Thrones fans will surely recognise from the acclaimed series. Liam Cunningham, who starred as Ser Davos Seaworth in the fantasy series, is set to star in 3 Body Problem as well as John Bradley, who starred as Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones.
The cast also features the likes of Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Eiza González (Baby Driver) and Jess Hong. Hong said of the adaptation series: “People who have read the books will be stunned to see how it’s been realised in the show. It’s going to be, visually, a feast.”
Similarly, Cunningham added: “The people involved in making this will treat these books with the largest amount of respect that they possibly can give."
The full cast list for 3 Body Problem is as follows:
- Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand
- John Bradley as Jack Rooney
- Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade
- Eiza González as Auggie Salazar
- Jess Hong as Jin Cheng
- Marlo Kelly as Tatiana
- Alex Sharp as Will Downing
- Sea Shimooka as Sophon
- Zine Tseng as young Ye Wenjie
- Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma
- Benedict Wong as Da Shi
- Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans
- Rosalind Chao as Ye Wenjie
- Ben Schnetzer as young Mike Evans
- Eve Ridley as Follower
What is 3 Body Problem about?
The new series is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by sci-fi author Liu Cixin and is the first within the Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy.
While the book is well-known by many sci-fi fans and has been described as one of the best sci-fi novels of previous decades, co-creator and writer of the Netflix series, Alexander Woo, describes it as “a history of humanity from the point of first contact with an alien civilization all the way to the end of the universe".
More like this
The official synopsis for the series reads: "A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day.
"When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."
Is there a trailer for 3 Body Problem?
There are some teaser trailers for fans to enjoy! The first official teaser was released six months ago and mysteriously teases the series to be unlike anything you've seen before.
The teaser trailer was initially dropped during Netflix's TUDUM event. You can watch it and find out more about the clip here.
A shorter clip was released just the other month, giving more of an in-depth look into Bradley and Hong's characters as they paw over a mysterious headset.
When Bradley's character puts it on, though, he is excited by what he's greeted with – until he is confronted by a mysterious sword-wielding woman.
Watch the clip for yourself below.
3 Body Problem is coming to Netflix on Thursday 21st March 2024. Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.