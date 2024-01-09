It tells the story of a close-knit group of scientists who join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history, after a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time.

You can watch the brand new full-length trailer, which gives us a proper look at what to expect, right here now.

The series's cast features a number of Benioff and Weiss's Game of Thrones stars, including John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce.

Read more:

Meanwhile, Rosalind Chao (Sweet Tooth), Eiza González (Extrapolations), Jess Hong (The Brokenwood Mysteries), Marlo Kelly (Home and Away), Alex Sharp (One Life), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani (Succession), Benedict Wong (Avengers: Endgame) and Jovan Adepo (Watchmen) all also star.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to Netflix Tudum, Alexander Woo, the show's co-creator and executive producer, said of what fans can expect: "What we are hoping to do is to convey the experience – if not necessarily the exact details – of the novel onto the screen.

"What stayed, we hope, is the sense of wonderment and the sense of scope, of scale, where the problems are no longer just the problems of an individual or even a nation, but of an entire species."

3 Body Problem will debut on Netflix on 21st March 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.