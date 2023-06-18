In Netflix's major global fan event, TUDUM, the live show was home to never-before-seen footage from some of the streamer's favourites and new releases. One of the major ones being 3 Body Problem, which saw some of the cast in attendance.

We finally have our first look at the anticipated new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo (True Blood) - 3 Body Problem.

They included Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp and John Bradley, and they introduced an exciting teaser for the series. The teaser marks the first ever footage released from the series and it's safe to say that fans are excited for it.

In the clip, we start to get a sense of how the past, present and future will collide with an alien civilisation but, as with any good snippet, we don't quite get the whole picture of how things will unfold.

What we do get is a glimpse of some of the cast in action, as well as the narrator saying: "As children, we fear the dark. Anything might be out there – the unknown troubles us.

"There are those who say we should not enquire too closely, and to who else might be living in that darkness. Better not to know. But we continue to search. Life looks for life."

Watch the clip for yourself below:

The release date for the anticipated eight-part series was also revealed, with 3 Body Problem debuting on Netflix in January 2024.

The series promises to be a thrilling new mystery unlike anything you’ve seen before, and is based on the books by Cixin Liu. While Benioff, Weiss and Woo are all at the helm of this series, some of the well-known executive producers attached to the show include Brad Pitt, Rosamund Pike and Glass Onion director Rian Johnson.

The synopsis for the series reveals: "A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and

time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."

Woo previously described the story as “a history of humanity from the point of first contact with an alien civilisation all the way to the end of the universe".

It's been a long time coming for excited fans, who have been waiting patiently for news of the new series.

The cast of 3 Body Problem includes Game of Thrones familiar face Liam Cunningham. Other cast members include Eiza González, Saamer Usmani, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer and Zine Tseng.

3 Body Problem will debut on Netflix in January 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

