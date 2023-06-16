One of the most chilling episodes of the new sixth season of Black Mirror , Loch Henry , has continued to perplex and shock viewers since it landed on the streamer yesterday (Thursday 15th June).

It tells the story of young couple Pia (Myha’la Herrold) and Davis (Samuel Blenkin) who originally plan to make a nature documentary, but are soon sidelined by a past true-crime case in Davis's small Scottish town of Loch Henry.

As the two team up with Davis's longtime friend Stuart (Daniel Portman) to get to the bottom of why murderer Iain Adair tortured and killed numerous victims over the years, they stumble upon the startling truth right near the end of the episode.

It's slowly revealed that Janet, Davis's seemingly well-meaning mother, is concealing a dark secret of her own, and together with her husband, police officer Kenneth, recruited Adair to help them torture and kill all of those people.

Monica Dolan as Janet in Black Mirror: Loch Henry. Netflix

The episode ends with the shock deaths of Pia, who stumbles on a rock in a stream, and also of Janet, who hangs herself and leaves a stack of incriminating videos and memorabilia for Davis to use in his documentary.

The final scenes of the episode show that Davis has made his documentary, which wins best factual series at the BAFTAs. But although it's a time of celebration for many involved, Davis is left to drink champagne alone in his hotel room. The final shot is of a teary-eyed Davis staring at his BAFTA award - which, of course, is a mask.

More like this

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press about Loch Henry, episode stars Herrold and Blenkin were quizzed about the double meaning of the mask at the end.

Of course, it bears a striking similarity to both the fact that Janet was seen wearing a red masquerade mask in the disturbing torture videos, and that she chose to wear it when she hung herself.

Commenting on the similarities, Herrold said: “Good catch” while Blenkin said: “Yes, I think you’re absolutely right."

He explained: "There’s a thread there about the stories that we tell other people about who we are, and my mum’s character in the show, this story she’s been telling herself about who she is. That’s all in there, masks and all that kind of thing – there’s absolutely a connection there.”

In other similarly eerie episodes of season 6, Charlie Brooker interrogates our ideas about streaming in Joan Is Awful, the feeling of isolation in Beyond The Sea, invasive paparazzi in Mazey Day and our darkest, innermost thoughts in Demon 79.

Caught up on Black Mirror season 6? Read our episode breakdowns below:

Read our interview with Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, as well as season 6 stars Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul and Rob Delaney, in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine – out now.

Black Mirror's Salma Hayek on Radio Times magazine cover.

Black Mirror season 6 is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.