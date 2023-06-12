Originally, Channel 4 gave Charlie Brooker the chance to paint his dystopian vision of the future, in which computers and the virtual world took control of our existence. Then, after the second season aired in 2013, the broadcaster, Brooker says, “cancelled” the show to make room for something new.

One of the benefits of the streaming revolution is that it gives programmes that were previously cut short by traditional broadcasters an opportunity to be born again online. Black Mirror is a classic example.

Looking back now it seems obvious that it was only a matter of time before Netflix would swoop in to pick up a show that seemed eerily ahead of its time. And now, after three more critically acclaimed seasons on the streaming platform, Black Mirror is back.

Brooker has gone beyond the obvious, conjuring up even more fearful visions of the future in which it seems AI will be the least of our worries. In fact, as he tells us in an interview in this week’s Radio Times magazine, this series is his “most brutal yet”.

Léa Seydoux on the pressure of keeping the plotline to No Time to Die a secret: “I was surprised that it didn’t leak. Because if it did, we were f**ked! If the secret is revealed... my God! Maybe some people knew it. I don’t know. But I was very surprised [it didn’t get out] – we had to keep the secret for such a long time.”

David Tennant on his return to Doctor Who and how Staged has led to him being more open about his family life: “The specifics of coming back to Doctor Who took a bit of wrangling,” he says. “But we were always receptive to the notion. Initially, it was a casual conversation going, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to do a one-off?’ Then Russell was back running the show and suddenly it could be something bigger. But there’s really no pressure. It’s a victory lap, in a way – you get to enjoy something that had meant so much to you, one last shot before you get too old to do it again.”

