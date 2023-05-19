The six-episode run launched on the streamer last November and is now "coming soon" to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, although an exact date has not yet been confirmed by the broadcaster.

The third season of David Tennant and Michael Sheen's hit comedy Staged is finally arriving on the BBC – six months after it debuted on BritBox.

It picks up with the fictionalised versions of Tennant and Sheen – and their respective partners Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg – after a falling out with director Simon Evans, who also plays himself.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

According to the official synopsis: "Simon tries his very best to get them to work on a project with him again, however, this proves to be a difficult task."

The series started its life during the first COVID lockdown, with Sheen and Tennant conversing on Zoom as they rehearsed for a stage play while Simon tried his best to keep the production on track.

David Tennant and Georgia Tennant in Staged 3 BritBox

It returned for a second run in January 2021 with a meta twist – this time focusing on the 'real' versions of Tennant and Sheen in the aftermath of the success of Staged season 1, which was getting an American remake with new stars.

Read more:

The third run finds them in a post-pandemic world for the first time – while there are many more guest appearances from big-name stars after the likes of Samuel L Jackson, Judi Dench, Ewan McGregor, and Cate Blanchett appeared in the first two seasons.

This time around, Neil Gaiman, Jim Broadbent, and Olivia Colman all have roles, while there are return appearances for Ben Schwartz, Adrian Lester, and Nina Sosanya.

Staged season 3 is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.