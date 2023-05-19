The Willow TV series – which only debuted in late 2022 – is one of the most high-profile projects to be taken off, while other prominent series include the docuseries The World According to Jeff Goldblum and the Danny Boyle-directed Sex Pistol series Pistol.

Disney Plus has announced that it is removing several films and TV series from the platform – including several of the streamer's own original projects.

Pistol is leaving Disney Plus Miya Mizuno/FX

Meanwhile Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Just Beyond, Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Y: The Last Man, Dollface, The Hot Zone, Maggie, and Little Demon are among the other shows to be impacted.

Films that will be removed from the service include Rosaline, the 2022 Cheaper By the Dozen remake, The One and Only Ivan, Artemis Fowl, and Black Beauty.

And a host of documentaries are also included in the list of titles being culled, with the likes of Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever and Howard – a doc about The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast lyricist Howard Ashman – removed from the platform.

Each of these titles will be removed globally from the streamer starting from Friday 26th May, according to Deadline.

The removals are said to be part of a cost-cutting exercise, with Disney's CFO Christine McCarthy previously stating: "We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation."

The decision to remove these titles has already come in for major criticism, especially given the majority of them will now no longer be available to watch anywhere.

As yet, Disney has not released a statement confirming exactly how many series and films are being removed from the service, but we'll keep you updated with all the latest news as and when it arrives.

