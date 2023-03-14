The eight-part series, which stars the likes of Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller and Daveed Diggs, tells the story of humanity's future as it grapples with the effects of climate change, with each episode jumping forward in time.

New Apple TV+ drama Extrapolations arrives this week with plenty of hype surrounding it, not least because of its timely premise and seriously starry cast.

Telling independent stories with a through-line between them, the series has been created by Scott Z Burns, whose previous work includes writing on the prescient pandemic film Contagion and producing climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

But when can viewers watch it, what's the release schedule and who else is in the cast? Read on for everything you need to know about Extrapolations on Apple TV+.

When is Extrapolations released on Apple TV+?

Meryl Streep as Eve Shearer in Extrapolations. Apple TV+

Extrapolations will start releasing episodes from Friday 17th March on Apple TV+. The first three episodes will be released at once, followed by another new episode each week on a Friday.

Here's the full release schedule for Extrapolations:

2037: A Raven Story - Friday 17th March 2023 2046: Whale Fall - Friday 17th March 2023 2047: The Fifth Question - Friday 17th March 2023 2059: Face of God - Friday 24th March 2023 2059 Part II: Nightbirds - Friday 31st March 2023 2066: Lola - Friday 7th April 2023 2068: The Going Away Party - Friday 14th April 2023 2070: Ecocide - Friday 21st April 2023

What is Extrapolations about?

Kit Harrington as Nick Bilton in Extrapolations. Apple TV+

The official synopsis for Extrapolations says that the eight-part series is "a bracing drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z Burns" that "introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives".

It continues: "Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.

More like this

"Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?"

Speaking about the series, Burns said that it is "at its core" a thriller. He continued: "Like any thriller, the stakes are high — the future of life on Earth. And like other thrillers, there is a ticking clock, but in our show, that clock is played by the calendar, marking the yearly rise in temperature, the decades of increasing carbon, the rise of the seas, and the rapid spread of wildfires.

"All of those and more make up the time bomb that is climate change—because all those things have knock-on effects we feel in every aspect of our lives. And all those things are the result of human activity on Earth—so our characters are both the ticking time bomb as well as the heroes trying to defuse it before it is too late."

Burns also said that the series is not strictly an anthology, as the episodes are meant to be watched in chronological order, so that the characters' lives can be measured against the effects of climate change.

Extrapolations cast: who appears in the star-studded anthology?

The cast of Extrapolations. Apple TV+

Extrapolations is led by an enormously star-studded cast, with each episode introducing us to new characters played by a new set of Hollywood stars.

Although some characters do recur throughout multiple episodes, many appear in just one. The cast includes stars such as Kit Harington, Meryl Streep, Edward Norton and Gemma Chan, amongst many others.

Alongside the main cast the series also features major actors in supporting roles, including Heather Graham, Judd Hirsch, Douglas Hodge, Michael Gandolfini and Murray Bartlett.

Here's a full list of the central cast for Extrapolations:

Daveed Diggs as Marshall Zucker

Kit Harington as Nicholas Bilton

Sienna Miller as Rebecca Shearer

Tahar Rahim as Omar Haddad

Matthew Rhys as Junior

Meryl Streep as Eve Shearer

David Schwimmer as Harris Goldblatt

Diane Lane as Martha Russell

Edward Norton as Jonathan Chopin

Indira Varma as Gita Mishra

Gaz Choudhry as Neel

Adarsh Gourav as Gaurav

Keri Russell as Olivia Drew

Gemma Chan as Natasha Alper

Marion Cotillard as Sylvie Bolo

Eiza González as Elodie

Tobey Maguire as Nic

Forest Whitaker as August Bolo

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Extrapolations trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Extrapolations right here, now.

Extrapolations will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th March 2023 — you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.