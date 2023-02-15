What we mean is you're going to be left doing double takes over the amount of stars in this eight-part series.

New Apple TV+ series Extrapolations has just unveiled a brand new trailer, and it's safe to say that as well as looking like a tense and topical watch about climate change, it's also a very, very, star-studded drama .

The bracing drama comes from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z Burns and introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives.

The series will cover eight different interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe and will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.

According to the synopsis: "Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?"

In the new trailer, we get our first look at the drama, which already looks thought-provoking, important and mildly amusing in places.

We also get our first glimpse of the cast which includes Sienna Miller as Rebecca Shearer, Meryl Streep as Eve Shearer, Kit Harington as Nicholas Bilton, Edward Norton as Jonathan Chopin and Yara Shahidi as Carmen Jalilo. That's just to name a few.

We see how each story deals with differing ideals of the world we live in and how technological advancements are paving the way. "Humans have set foot on Mars, cancer has been defeated and yet, for every question answered, another one appears," a priest can be heard telling his congregation.

The series will jump forward in time as outlined in the trailer, with the years 2037, 2047, 2052, 2068 all flashing up on the screen.

The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard and Forest Whitaker.

Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose also make up the cast of Extrapolations.

Extrapolations will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday 17th March, followed by one new episode every Friday through to 21st April.

Extrapolations will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th March 2023 - you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

