Created by BAFTA-nominated and BIFA award-winning writer Theresa Ikoko (Rocks) and made for the BBC by Mammoth Screen (The Serpent, Noughts & Crosses ), it's safe to say that the show is going to be an insightful and joyous exploration of the music genre that has taken over the world.

A cast of rising talent and established favourites has been announced for upcoming BBC Three and iPlayer series Grime Kids.

The brand new series is a fictional story created by Ikoko, but is one that is inspired by DJ Target’s non-fiction book of the same name.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Announced today, the cast is full of young, rising talent as well as familiar faces from EastEnders, Casualty and Doctor Who.

Grime Kids stars Shanu Hazzan (EastEnders, The Gentlemen), Juwon Adedokun (We Love Moses, Damilola, Our Loved Boy), Gabriel Robinson (Casualty, Silent Witness), Tienne Simon (Silent Witness) and Yus Jamal Crookes, who is making his debut TV appearance.

Additional cast members also include Delove Akra (Drillin), who will play Genevieve, with further key roles played by Jo Martin (Doctor Who, Back to Life), Marsha Miller (Top Boy, 23 Walks), Don Gilet (Sherwood, The Sandman), Simon Wolfe (Carnival Row, We Hunt Together) and Marcus Onilude (Big Boys, The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe).

Jo Martin as the Fugitive Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

Further casting includes Ryan McParland (Halo, Derry Girls), Jola Olajide (Doctors, Creeped Out, The Power), Jack Bannon (Endeavour, Pennyworth, The Imitation Game), and screen newcomer Cale Cole.

Read more:

The series charts the rise of a fictional group of young adults growing up in the early 2000s, dreaming of being able to make their voices heard through music. Grime Kids celebrates the cultures and communities that gave birth to a genre that took over the world.

As well as the casting announcement, BBC Three has also revealed a trailer for Grime Kids, which gives us a taste of what's to come. You can watch it below.

While we don't have a confirmed release date for Grime Kids just yet, we do know that filming has taken place in East London and the series is due to air on BBC Three and iPlayer later this year.

Grime Kids will air on BBC Three and iPlayer later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.