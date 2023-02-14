The action thriller is set to tell the tale of one woman, Rowan (Abbington), whose teenage son Finn (Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane) is coerced into a botched drug deal by a local gang and has to desperately find a way to pay back the money that Finn lost.

We finally have a first look at upcoming Channel 5 drama Desperate Measures , which stars Sherlock 's Amanda Abbington and Luther 's Warren Brown.

So, she resorts to formulating and carrying out a dangerous heist on the bank that she works for.

And RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the new trailer for the drama, which gives us our first look at the tense four-parter.

In the trailer, we see how Rowan is faced with the painstaking decision to undergo the ultimate criminal act in order to protect those she loves. It's tense, keeping us guessing, and so there's no wonder what the series will do to us once it airs later this year.

In the trailer, we hear Rowan explain: "Sometimes in life, you find yourself in an impossible situation. Where your choice to look after the ones you love means having to do the wrong thing but for the right reason."

We soon see how the bank cashier starts to map out her heist mission on the walls of her living room, drawing up plans and intricate maps about how to pull it off. But will she succeed and not get caught?

With police car chases, Rowan pulling guns on people and those around her urging her not to do it, it seems as though this is one series that will keep us gripped from start to finish.

Alongside Abbington leading the series, the drama also stars Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane as Finn, while Warren Brown plays Rowan's ex-partner Patrick, a career criminal who she reconnects with to help Finn.

Also making up the cast is Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge) who will play Varisha, Rowan's friend and co-worker, Francis Magee (The Witcher), Jonathan Nyati (Motherland) and Seb Cardinal (After Life).

Speaking about Desperate Measures when it was first announced, Mike Benson, managing director of production company Clapperboard, said: “We're delighted Amanda has come on board. We know the warmth, relatability and nuance she will bring to Rowan – an ordinary woman forced to take extreme measures. She will have viewers rooting for her every step of the way.

"Amanda is joined by a very talented cast including the brilliant Warren Brown who seems to be in every hit show at the moment so we were thrilled he agreed to be part of the project.”

Desperate Measures will air on Channel 5 later this year.

